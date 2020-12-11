Shawn Mendes Takes Camila Cabello Relationship to New Level With A Love Nest?

Shawn Mendes is head over heels for his girlfriend, Camila Cabello. But she's not the only one he's in love with.

The "Stitches" hitmaker made a shocking revelation about it, which still involves the former Fifth Harmony singer.

Shawn grew up in the harsh Canadian winter, and it's no wonder that the Toronto-native has fallen in love with warm and sunny Miami.

He spent a lot of time there with his 23-year-old girlfriend since she was born and raised there. Up to this day, Camila still calls the city her home.

The couple quarantined in Miami for the good part of the year and revealed in an interview that he and his Cuba-born girlfriend are looking for a house to purchase in the area to call it their home finally.

The 22-year-old told Guardian that they were trying to figure out where in the "gorgeous" Miami, they would want to put down their roots together.

"I'm looking for a house here with Camila, just trying to figure out where."

In a virtual interview with the British outlet, Shawn explained that he stayed in a luxurious Airbnb that looked like an "exotic glasshouse."

He further explained that he moved there temporarily to allow his girlfriend to remain at the city she calls home, where she's currently focusing on making new music and avoiding distraction - including Shawn Mendes.

"I'm giving her space because I don't want to mess up her creative flow."

Since being locked down together, Shawn got a taste of Miami's "winters." He and Camila Cabello were already in Miami when the lockdown commenced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the two were always spotted breaking social distancing rules as they kissed under the sunny weather while holding their cups of coffee.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have only officially dated for over a year and a half, but they have been friends for a long time.

Their friendship turned to romance during the Fourth of July weekend in 2019 as they were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles after the "Havana" hitmaker's breakup with boyfriend Matthew Hussey just a month before.

After that, Camila Cabello has been going with Shawn Mendes on his North American tour stops and became utterly inseparable ever since.

By July 2019, the pair were making out in public in Miami for everyone to see.

In a December 3 interview with Access Hollywood, the "Treat You Better" singer admitted that he had been in love with Camila for five years before telling her.

"It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love her. I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time - or just confidence."

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released an intimate "The Christmas Song" music video that was said to have been shot by the pair and "directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble."

The song will help out people in need during the holiday season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For every 10 million streams of the song from December 5 to December 31, $10,000 will be donated to Feeding America through Shawn's organization.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Lied? Her Brother Disputes The Timeline of Their Mom's Death

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles