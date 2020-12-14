Royal Gift! Oprah Winfrey Hints Meghan Markle's Christmas Present for Her

Oprah Winfrey is receiving a ton of love this holiday, including from her lovely neighbors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Over her Instagram, the renowned talk show host hinted about getting a luxury Christmas basket from someone named "M."

"On the first day of Christmas my neighbor "M" sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would've added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays," Oprah wrote alongside an emoji of a crown.

Although she did not drop the name of the Duchess of Sussex, all clues suggest that she is referring to the former "Suits" star, who moved to their $14.7 million mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara last August.

Aside from the two, other prominent personalities who were living in the upscale neighborhood are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Angelina Jolie and pop icon Jennifer Lopez.

Moreover, in the video, the 66-year-old TV personality was seen making tea from the brand Clevr Blends, which the mother-of-one recently invested in.

Meghan Markle's Investment

Fortune announced that the former royal is now a start-up investor of a small woman-owned company based in California.

In a statement obtained by the publication, Meghan Markle mentioned that she wanted to "support of a passionate female entrepreneur" who prioritizes building and building communities.

"I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company," Markle said.

Run by co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza, the company creates a superfood-enhanced instant oat milk lattes.

According to the brand's bio, it is a "woman-led, mission driven wellness company," with the goal "to create the most delicious, nutrition-rich instant latte on the planet."

On the other hand, the publication also cited Mendoza's statement regarding the former royal's decision to support start-up companies.

"Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisers who care deeply about what they are building. I'm grateful to have found both in the Duchess of Sussex. Her passion for what we're creating is palpable, and I couldn't imagine a more aligned partnership. We're excited for the road ahead," Hannah mentioned.

Meghan's Projects

With her support for the California-based company, it is the Duchess of Sussex's first business investment that has been made public after the couple stepped down from their roles as senior members of the Firm.

To recall, the pair announced their decision to resign as working royals earlier this 2020.

After which, they vowed to become "financially independent" as they split their time between the UK and North America, while "continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

Aside from investing in Clevr Blends, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also previously sealed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

The couple aims to create a variety of content covering documentaries, docu-series, scripted shows, movies, and children's content under their yet-to-be-named production company.

