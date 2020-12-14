Chadwick Boseman's Love: Denzel Washington Reveals Last Advice He Gave To 'Black Panther' Actor

Denzel Washington recalls his advice that changed Chadwick Boseman's life.

During his interview with CBS "Sunday Morning," the award-winning actor opened up working with the late "Black Panther" star for the drama film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

At the time, the 43-year-old South Carolina native was dating his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Simone Ledward.

"The Equalizer" star praised how Boseman was able to pull off shooting the film despite his condition.

"It's fascinating that nobody knew. Well, credit to him; he kept it to himself. It was nobody's business. He was there to deliver, and he delivered," he mentioned.

The Hollywood A-lister then praised how the 28-year-old singer stood by his side and "took care of him," in reference to the actor's private battle with cancer.

"Certain members of his team knew. His wife was there. They weren't even married yet, and I used to watch how she took care of him."

At the time, the actor has been receiving treatment for colon cancer but chose to keep it under wraps.

Washington then added that he convinced the "Marshall" star to take their relationship on the next level and marry Ledward.

"I actually said to him, I said, 'Man, you know, you need to put a ring on that finger,' cause she kept her eye on him and she watched him. And I'm like, 'Man, she loves that guy.' You know, but I didn't know what we know now."

Boseman's breakthrough performance is his role as the famous baseball player Jackie Robinson in the 2013 biographical film "42"

In 2015, he was seen with the California native together at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Since then, the couple has often been photographed at red carpet events, including the 2018 Academy Awards.

This was followed during the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2019, where Boseman accepted his first SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his movie "Black Panther."

In October 2019, news broke that the "Da 5 Bloods" actor is engaged to Ledward, according to MTO News.

The outlet added that he popped the question during their vacation in Malibu.

It was only in August of this year that his family revealed that the actor secretly married his longtime girlfriend, per Page Six.

Although they did not disclose when the couple tied the knot, it seemed that the "Avengers" star and Ledward wanted to keep things private.

News broke about Boseman's passing after his official Instagram account confirmed the news alongside a black and white photo of the actor.

In a lengthy message, it says that the actor was "diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV."

He was described as a "true fighter" with so much love for the entertainment industry, bringing influential films such as "Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more" which were "all filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

