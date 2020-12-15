George Clooney Shares Why He Should NOT Be The Next James Bond

George Clooney is already saying goodbye to becoming the next James Bond.

The 59-year-old actor spoke to Mark Wright on his Heart Evening Show to reveal why he isn't the right person for the role and even announced who should become the next 007.

"No Time To Die" will be Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, and George is pushing movie executives to "go hire someone else," on what he would say if he were offered the role.

One of the reasons why he's not going to be the best candidate, George explained, "'First of all because, I'll be 60 this year, so it's a little late for the Bond thing."

He also mentioned how his closest role to playing any kind of hero was "Batman," and he quipped, "We saw how that turned out."

He continued, "Second of all, Bond should be a Brit, don't you think? I mean properly. It just feels wrong."

A few big names have been tipped to being the next James Bond since Daniel Craig will be stepping down in the past few months.

Names include Tom Hardy, James Norton, Sam Heughan, and Idris Elba have been suggested as contenders for the next action movie role.

But the "Midnight Sky" star shared who he felt should be Bond.

George Clooney said it should be Idris Elba because "he's elegant. I think he'd do a great job of it."

"That's who I would've cast, sure."

The much-awaited 25th James Bond film was supposed to be released this year, but it has been rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"No Time to Die" is scheduled for an April 2021 release.

Meanwhile, George Clooney also revealed in his interview that this Christmas would be a sad one for him and his wife, Amal because they won't be with their parents for the holidays.

"Christmas is fascinating for the kids," referring to his twins, Ella and Alexander.

"It's an odd year, as we all know, so the idea of not being with Amal's parents and my parents for Christmas is unfortunate and sad, but we are going to get through it, and there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Remaining hopeful, the "Oceans 11" actor said he hopes this would be the final Christmas that he and his family would be separated.

"That would be the Christmas present that we would all like," he added.

George Clooney has kept himself busy doing the coronavirus pandemic by doing household chores.

He revealed in a recent interview that he wasn't born wealthy and lived in a one-bedroom apartment. He also shared how he did all his laundry.

So during the lockdown, George shared how he was busy "ten loads of laundry and mopping floors and washing dishes and staining all the woodwork."

He joked, "I felt like my mother in 1964, and I have whole new respect for her. She had no help at all and two kids when she was 19."

