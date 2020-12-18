Gordon Ramsay has opened up about his kids' reaction towards his unlikely friendship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The British chef-turned-TV personality met the 25-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel in 2016 for the show "MasterChef Celebrity Showdown." Since then, they have kept in touch with each other.

Gordon Ramsay's Children Love Gigi Hadid More Than Their Father

According to People magazine, Ramsay's kids were thrilled upon learning that he's friends with the runway royalty.

"My daughters, they love me. It's not because I'm a f---- good chef," he joked, adding "They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid. That's the only reason why they want to talk to me," Ramsay shared.

Ramsay and wife, Tana, share five children, namely: Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Tilly, and Oscar.

Out of all his kids, Tilly might be the one who would follow his footsteps as the next restauranteur or chef, thanks to her regular appearances on cooking entertainment programs like "Big Chef'' and "Little Chef."

Gordon Ramsay, Gigi Hadid's Friendship

After winning the cooking show in 2016, the 25-year-old supermodel, who is also quite a talented cook, often seeks advice from the renowned chef.

The "Savoy Grill" owner recalled their recent conversation on Instagram regarding a certain pasta dish.

"Gigi sent me this [pasta] dish a couple of weeks back on Instagram and said, 'Chef, what do you think?' And I said, 'Girl, it's good. In fact, it's f***ing good,'" Gordon shared.

While on quarantine, the runway royalty and her sister, Bella, would frequently show their culinary skills by featuring mouth-watering meals on Instagram.

It appears that the two enjoyed creating scrumptious food in their rustic country kitchen at their family farm in Pennsylvania, alongside their mom, Yolanda.

Gigi Hadid Pasta

One dish that went viral is the blonde beauty's version of spicy vodka pasta.

Last April, the new mom shared the recipe of her pasta that includes the essentials--olive oil, diced clove of garlic, green onion, tomato paste, heavy cream, butter, red pepper flakes, shells pasta, parmesan cheese, basil and, most importantly, vodka.

Now that the holidays are coming, fans are sharing their own version of Gigi Hadid's pasta.

Gigi Hadid's pasta recipe is actually really goodddddd," one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another one did it and tweeted: "Made gigi hadid's vodka pasta and this bangs it's so GOOD."

A third fan pointed out how easy and surprisingly good the supermodel's pasta recipe was: "Making gigi hadid vodka pasta and i took 20mgs about 20 minutes ago i cant wait for this to be the best pasta i've ever had."

Aside from her famous pasta, the Tommy Hilfiger model often posts healthy meals like salad and her own version of harvest bowl.

In an Instagram Story, she shared that she uses butternut squash, roasted chicken, goat cheese, onions and kale and mix them all together.

Moreover, the oldest Hadid tweaked a recipe of her boyfriend, Zayn Malik's mother pasta salad and made her own version.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Unleashes Second Angry Rant, 5 'Mission Impossible 7' Crew Members Quit [REPORT]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles