'The Crown' Star Gillian Anderson And Series Creator Peter Morgan's Reason For Split -- REVEALED

After four years of being together, Gillian Anderson and "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan have decided to go their separate ways.

They were one of the most high-profile couples in British entertainment, but it has been reported that they never shared a home.

According to the Daily Mail, Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan's relationship has "run its course."

"Not helped by various work commitments and family logistics (each has children from past relationships)," they added.

Despite their breakup, the report said that Gillian and Peter remain great friends.

Gillian and Peter's Career Highlights

Gillian Anderson won an award for one of the longest-running TV shows, "The X-Files," which is about chasing creepy monsters and government conspiracies.

She played FBI agent Dana Scully.

Recently, Gillian Anderson received high praises for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher on the fourth season of the Netflix show about the British royal family.

She also played Stella Gibson in "The Fall" for a more complex and powerful role.

But "The Crown" isn't only the latest hit show of Gillian Anderson.

She also plays the therapist mother of Otis in Netflix's "Sex Education."

Meanwhile, Peter Morgan received an Oscar nomination for his script for the movie "The Queen," which was released in 2006.

Peter also received high praises for his stage productions, which include "The Audience," "Frost/Nixon," and the one where Gillian Anderson recently starred in, "The Crown."

Gillian and Peter were very supportive of each other's careers with the creator-writer were often seen at his then-girlfriend's first nights, then later, they would be spotted together in awards shows in London and Los Angeles.

But the most successful is Gillian, who is the first actress to win an Emmy, a SAG award, and a Golden Globe in the same year for her "The X File" role.

Gillian's Early Days

She reflected on her whirlwind success in an interview with Bustle, explaining how she lived in Vancouver at 28 years old, "[It was] crazy, crazy, crazy hours and just oodles of dialogue."

"But [I was] living the life of an in-work actress in a hit show and entirely immersed in both that and being a mom, and that was kind of it."

Gillian Anderson gave birth to her daughter, Piper, while filming for the show, and revealed she often brought her while filming.

"My daughter basically grew up in my trailer. She had a very unconventional childhood. She would play at the lot of the studio or wherever we were on location and interact with the various prosthetic limbs on set."

While juggling work and her child, when asked what was her biggest challenge at the age of 28, Gillian revealed that it was "staying sane."

She revealed to have suffered panic attacks for the first time and even experienced daily panic attacks that were more severe.

"[I was] trying to take care of myself, trying to be a relatively decent, present parent as much as I could, and still do my responsibilities for the show."

