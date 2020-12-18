Bye California: Khloe Kardashian Moving to Boston Because of Tristan Thompson?

Is Khloe Kardashian leaving her family behind because of Tristan Thompson?

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was spotted in Boston early this week after the NBA player moved to the east coast earlier this month to start his career with the Boston Celtics.

On December 15, the 36-year-old joined him for dinner, and according to sources of Hollywood Life, the 29-year-old feels incredibly lucky to have Khloe on his new journey.

A source close to the Canada-born player said, "Tristan is so happy to have Khloe and True with him in Boston while he gets settled."

"He's so excited to start this new chapter and get on the court with the Celtics. But having Khloe by his side while he adjusts to the next several months means even more."

The source added how Tristan loves just how supportive Khloe Kardashian is.

Though he also knows that the Good American creator's family is essential to her, the baller hopes that they get to spend as much time together.

"But for now, he couldn't be happier with where things are at."

Tristan Thompson previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers but later signed with the Boston Celtics.

According to the outlet's source, he reportedly hopes that the new team and a new place would mean a fresh new start in every possible way.

"Everything is new for Tristan. New contract, New team, and new life with Khloe."

The father of True Thompson's dad is looking at 2021 and reportedly wants to be a more mature "man, father and basketball player."

"Everything is going as well as possible now, and he can't wait to see where life with Khloe takes him while in Boston."

The source added, "He is going to look back at this time where everything changed in his life for the best."

Though cheating is nothing new for Tristan Thompson during his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, an insider close to the athlete insisted that he is a changed man and is wholly committed to the reality star.

"Tristan's all about making Khloe happy and is continuing to do all he can to earn her trust, so she's involved in every aspect of his life right now."

They added that Tristan wants the input of True Thompson's mom on everything and is also making sure that she's happy when she's in Boston.

"He wants her to feel at home there. Things between him and Khloe have been so great lately, and he's doing everything he can to make sure that continues now that he's back to work."

With Christmas just a few days away, Tristan reportedly thinks that he'd love to have Khloe Kardashian and their daughter True Thompson in Boston to celebrate the festivities.

"Tristan would love for her to be with him on Christmas, but he also knows how much her family traditions mean to her, so they may end up doing Christmas early with True so she can have Christmas morning with her cousins in California."

They added, "Whatever is going to make Khloe and True the happiest, that's what Tristan wants."

