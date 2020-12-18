For almost the whole latter part of the year, Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo have made headlines for their supposed relationship. However, they never really confirmed it.

Although there were PDA sightings, only friends and sources allegedly close to them have constantly gave updates about Katie Holmes dating Emilio Vitolo.

It's not official unless it's Instagram Official in this time and age. And so with Katie celebrating her birthday, Vitolo upped the ante by making things IG official!

Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Makes Things Official

Holmes is certainly feeling the love from her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., on her very special day.

The actress turned 42 on Friday, and the New York chef made things Instagram official between them with the sweetest birthday post he could have written.

Vitolo added a black-and-white photo of Holmes sitting on his lap, with very wide smiles on their respective faces. With such a picture, there is likely to be no doubt that they are more than kissing friends.

"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile," Katie Holmes' boyfriend wrote before adding. "Happy Birthday !!! I love you!!"

Holmes' reply can also be said as the sweetest response to a birthday message. Plus, she called Vitolo her "love," cementing the fact that they are together.

"Thank you so much my Love," the actress wrote with red heart emojis.

"I love u too!!!!!," she added.

Holmes liked the post so much that she reposted his photo on her Instagram Story.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo's Relationship

The two were first spotted out back September, with a source revealing to ET at the time that they were already together and their relationship is the real deal.

"They adore each other and can't get enough of one another," the source said. "Katie is like a teenager in love right now -- he makes her giddy!"

Their love has only grown over the pandemic, with sources saying Katie Holmes' boyfriend cannot help but smile whenever thinking of her or talking about her.

Even with limited mobility because of the quaratine measures, they constantly went places together, sharing PDA on outdoor restaurant dates--uncaring of who would see them.

A source has revealed that the relationship has evolved so much more quickly because of the quarantine.

There were also reports of Suri Cruise approving Vitolo.

Suri is the daughter Katie shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. While the teenager did not say so, she has been spotted spending time with her mom and her new boyfriend.

Katie Holmes' Instagram Post About Christmas

December 18 is not just Holmes' birthday. it also means there's only one week left before Christmas.

Katie is not immune from feeling the Christmas spirit despite the weird year. The actress is reportedly gearing up for a snowy Christmas in New York with her daughter Suri, but she has become quite melancholic by posting a throwback picture of her decorating a tree.

Maybe having a new man in her life got her thinking back to the holidays wherein it was only her and Suri together celebrating.

In the throwback photo, Katie can be seen adding baubles to a tree and having her head thrown back with glee, as reported by Hello Magazine.

Katie thanked her Dawson's Creek co-star, Margaret-Mary Humes in the caption and wrote: "#tbt thank you @thereal_marymargarethumes!"

Humes was quick to reply, hinting the fact that yes, Katie is presently in a very good mental and emotional state.

"Happy Birthday my sweet friend... you deserve THIS degree of happiness always!!," she wrote.

Holmes recently shared a photo of her and Suri's efforts to make their New York residence festive, writing how the pandemic would not stop her from having a good Christmas.

"This holiday season may be one like no other, but that won't stop me from carrying on my favorite traditions at home," she wrote. She added decorating cupcakes and listening to her favorite music as her traditions, as well as opening a (much needed!) bottle of Meiomi Wines' Pinot Noir.

She took the opportunity to announce that the company is donating proceeds to those affected by the California wildfires.

