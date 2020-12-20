Tom Cruise More Toxic Than Ellen DeGeneres, Accusations Emerge

Tom Cruise has been compared to one of the most hated persons in Hollywood after his shocking COVID rant this week.

The Sun reported that the actor lost his cool on the set of his "Mission Impossible 7" movie after seeing two production crew members breached coronavirus rules by standing too close together.

An audiotape of him yelling and screaming at his staff leaked to the tabloids, and many people didn't take it well.

An insider previously told The Sun about this issue, "The first outburst was big, but things haven't calmed since. Tension has been building for months, and this was the final straw."

"Since it became public, there has been more anger, and several staff has walked."

While some applauded the 58-year-old for taking a firm stand on strict coronavirus health protocols being breached, many slammed him for going too far since he screamed expletives at his employees and even threatened to fire him.

Some of the members of his production crew have staff left.

Now, new stories of Tom Cruise and his abusive outbursts have come out just after his COVID rant.

On Twitter, one person said, "It's a bold choice having Ellen DeGeneres replace Tom Cruise in the next 'Mission Impossible' movie. She's really leaning into this whole new bad girl image."

Another Twitter user said, "Tom Cruise is a lunatic add him to the Ellen list already and be done with it."

One even bluntly even said, "Tom Cruise is toxic like Ellen."

Meanwhile, other people suggested that the "Top Gun" actor was getting away with his "toxic" attitude, while the queen of mean Ellen DeGeneres was slammed for it just a few months ago.

A furious social media user said, "So Ellen is the bad guy @TheEllenShow for staff getting s---. Meanwhile, leaked recordings of Tom Cruise giving staff s---, threatening to fire them, and everyone lauds him as strong?? Notice how men and women are STILL treated differently."

Former Scientologist Leah Remini then accused him of being abusive.

Writing to an anti-Scientology site, The Underground Bunker, the 50-year-old wrote that the COVID rant of Tom Cruise was a classic example of someone in Tinseltown having power that those under them cannot question or challenge.

"This behavior is not normal or appropriate. No one can respond to his outburst without being fired. And again, this is not a pandemic that Tom and Scientology believe in."

She further said, "Tom's reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality. He is an abusive person."

Leah added, "I witnessed it, I've been a recipient of it on a small level, and I've been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom."

Friends of his former wife, Katie Holmes, have also alleged that they have experienced Tom's oubrusts first hand.

They told OK, "People that have worked for him-and Katie Holmes, who was married to him-have seen it all."

"If Tom can act like that to his crew on a movie set, you can imagine what he acts like at home when he isn't happy."

Just like Tom, Ellen DeGeneres also had members of her show quit after toxic workplace allegations.

Ratings for her show plummeted 38% after the accusations against her show.

Many expect that Tom Cruise will have a spectacular fall from grace, the same thing that happened to Ellen early this year.

