Simon Cowell's injury recovery is lookinng good, as his latest exercise routine suggests.

According to The Sun, his former girlfriend turned close friend, Sinitta, revealed that the "America's Got Talent" judge felt "blessed" on how his condition turned out well.

"He's come back from a really scary position and is feeling blessed because the outcome could have been so different," Sinitta shared.

In addition, the American-British singer-songwriter shared that the entertainment executive is making sure that he walks "10,000 steps a day" as a form of his exercise.

"Simon has worked hard at his recovery and told me he's walking 10,000 steps a day that's around five miles - way more than he was before the accident," she told the outlet, adding: "He's got one of those watches that measures every step."

Despite the 61-year-old TV personality's grueling workouts, the "Love on a Mountain Top" hitmaker assured his fans that Simon is still undergoing therapy sessions and is being taken care off by his team and partner, Lauren Silverman.

"He's still having a lot of physiotherapy, seeing great doctors and doing non weight bearing pool work especially for spinal injuries. Simon has really looked after himself,"Sinitta added.

Simon Cowell Injury, eBike Accident

In August, news broke that the music mogul was rushed to the hospital after falling off an electric bike while at his Malibu, California courtyard.

People cited that the information was confirmed by his representatives, who stated that he is under observation and needed to undergo a surgery after breaking his back.

Following Simon Cowell's accident, his fellow "America's Got Talent" judges sent him well wishes and hoped for his speedy recovery.

Heidi Klum took to Instagram Story to express how she sadly misses the British TV personality: "I'm next to Simon's trailer... I just wanted to say I miss you Simon and get well soon! It's very sad,"

Meanwhile, Sophia Vergara echoed the same thought and wrote "We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!"

Since Cowell is taking his time off from the show due to his serious back injury, "AGT" season one winner Kelly Clarkson is filling in for him.

In a tweet, she mentioned how she prepared for her new responsibility despite the pressure of temporarily taking over Cowell's "America's Got Talent" role.

Moreover, the blonde beauty also joked about working on her British accent, just like the record executive.

Simon Enjoying the Carribean Sea

Four months since Simon Cowell's injury, he is currently enjoying a lavish vacation at Barbados alongside Silverman and 6-year-old son, Eric.

According to The Daily Mail, he was spotted doing some boat trips and jet ski rides as the couple relish the crystal blue waters of the Caribbean island.

Simon was spotted wearing lime colored board shorts and aviator shades. Meanwhile, his partner was donning a black bandeau top paired with a matchy high waist bikini and capped off her look with dark squared sunglasses and animal print headband.

