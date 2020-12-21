Victoria Beckham received a shocking news about her health condition.

The 46-year-old former Spice Girls member has maintained her figure, thanks to her notoriously clean and strict diet which consists of fruits, vegetables, sprouted whole grains, chia seeds, almond milk and fish.

Victoria Beckham's Diet a Problem?

David Beckham's wife is forced to change her diet due to an "off the scale" level of toxic mercury found in her system.

According to The Sun, the doctors advised the singer-turned-fashion designer to cut down on swordfish and tuna as it brings high levels of mercury in her blood.

"Victoria had off the scale levels of mercury. So doctors gave her a liver flush to help rid the body of toxins," a source revealed to the publication, adding: "She feels brilliant and is as lean and fit as ever."

With that said, Victoria Beckham's diet now needs to include more salmon, which is a great source of antioxidant, high-quality protein, vitamins and minerals. Not to mention that it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which is good for the heart.

For what it's worth, the mother-of-four told The Telegraph in 2019 that aside from fish, she keeps her slim body by eating three to four avocados a day because she read "that the key to glowing skin is consuming the right amount of fats."

Should the Public Avoid Fish Diet?

According to healthline.com, although fish is considered one of the healthiest foods, it is important to limit and know what types of fish have a high level of mercury.

Methylmercury, which can be found mostly in sharks, fresh tuna, swordfish, marlin, king mackerel and shellfish, can cause serious health problems when it reaches certain levels in the body.

Moreover, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also advised the public to only consume four ounces of fish per serving for adults and eat at least two to three servings a week.

Robbie Williams Almost "Died" of Mercury Poisoning

Aside from the Victoria Beckham Beauty owner, British rocker Robbie Williams has been victimized by mercury poisoning after following a strict diet.

According to U.K's Mirror, he only found out about his condition after undergoing a routine blood test.

"I was eating fish twice a day and I've got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen," he told Radio X and joked about winning the "mercury award."

"Do you know what I thought when I heard that? 'I've won!' That's how my ego works, 'I've got the highest...did you say the highest? Thank you.' I literally won the mercury award."

Moreover, the 46-year-old singer-songwriter also acknowledged his wife, Ayda Field, for insisting to take all tests where he eventually found out that he is putting his life in danger due to too much mercury and arsenic poisoning

"I got my mercury tested because my wife's neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time. Anyway, thank God, coz I could've dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning."

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus' TikTok Comment Confuses Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Fans

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles