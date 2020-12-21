Pink's 2020 has been extra challenging. The singer has certainly gotten a lot more than her fair share of this year's weirdness, and fans are not sure whether to praise or pity her.

Pink's 2020 Is Extra Hard

This year is undoubtedly unpleasant for most, especially with the pandemic wrecking havoc to well-made plans and forcing people to deal with things they never would in their lifetime.

Celebrities are not immune to the COVID-19, and neither are they exempted from the mishaps that 2020 just brought for almost everyone.

But Pink, who herself tested positive for the dreaded virus, had to deal with so much more than just combat the virus and being forced to stay home.

As the countdown towards the end of the year starts, Pink is feeling a lot safer to enumerate what she has gotten through. Some of these would have taken down someone less resilient, but the singer found it in her to just joke about them. As long as the list does not get longer, she's good.

In her Instagram, she detailed that not only did she get the COVID-19, she cut herself on a wine glass, got an infection, and to cap these all off, fractured her ankle. The year has certainly been unkind to her, not being contended until she gets hospitalized. But Pink showed she can handle everything thrown at her, making jokes at her own expense.

Pink's Injury and More Worry Fans

After sharing all her misfortunes, she wished her followers happy holidays and asked if anyone needs a drink. That's the level of resiliency and positivity people must aspire for, some fans say.

Fans' reactions to her sharing were mixed with both adoration and concern. Some joked that she was far safer doing her stunts while performing compared to staying at home because of the pandemic.

Instagram user kathrynhemming wrote, Oh my god!!!! You poor thing! Love that you can laugh this off. Wishing you a VERY speedy recovery!!

On the other hand, another fan sarahthewheel joked, "Feels like you were safer performing, spinning through the air and dancing on the side of buildings and Shit... you just ain't made to have your feet on the ground!"

Others joked that the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer should stay bubble-wrapped until 2020 is well truly over.

Pink's songs have tided many over during their bad days. For years, her songs have been relatable to many.

Despite having such a crazy year, her 2021 should be looking to be so much more promising and pain-free, hopefully.

Pink's Children Shone During Pandemic

Both Pink's children showed they are not made of weak stuff as the pandemic rages on. The "True Love" singer revealed in April that she and her 3-year old son had tested positive for COVID-19, but his son actually got the brunt of it.

Like her mom, Jameson recovered like a champ, but Pink said it was very difficult to see her son suffered.

Willow, 9, showed she got her mom's vocals a few weeks back when she and Pink performed a duet for ABC Network's "The Disney Holiday Singalong." Many said she stole the show that night, as reported by People Magazine.

