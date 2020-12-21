Madonna bravely showed her true beauty on social media.

In her latest Instagram Story, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker got candid about her battle scars as she referenced one of her songs.

Madonna's Song: Beautiful Scar

In the photo, the Queen of Pop posed in front of a mirror as she took a selfie inside her posh bathroom while showing off a large scar in her upper left leg due to her previous hip surgery.

Wearing a black crop top and a mid rise bikini bottom, the 62-year-old music icon also flaunted cupping marks on her legs.

She then captioned it with the hashtags, "recovery," "cupping," and "beautiful scar."

Madame X Survivor

This is not the first time that the legendary singer shared a photo of her post operation.

Back in November, the "Like a Prayer" songstress wore a grayish blue satin dress as she laid across a dark colored bed while resting her chin on her hand and slightly showing off her leg.

A bandage on top of the scar on her right hip was also seen on Madonna's Instagram.

She simply captioned her snap "Madame is a survivor," alongside hashtags #newmoon and #miracles.

Although she did not address whether she had a hip surgery or not, fans were convinced that she has undergone a hip replacement.

At the time, her loyal supporters showered her with support and love as they sent her well-wishes for her speedy recovery.

"So proud of Madonna. She got surgery on her hip. Our queen can finally heal," one fan wrote.

A second fan echoed the same thought and tweeted, "Madonna had a surgery for her hip injury, best wishes for a full and quick recovery."

Meanwhile, an individual mentioned that he was inspired by the Queen of Pop to get the same procedure done.

"Had Hip Surgery Now Im Going Go Get Hip Surgery Just Like @Madonna She Inspired Me In Everything @OrthoCarolina Found Out Told Me Dale You Going Need Hip Replacement! I Be Having Surgery In North Carolina @NovantHealth Take Care Madonna Girl Dale."

Madonna Forced To Cancel Madame X Tour Due To Accident

Earlier this 2020, Madonna announced that she canceled the last stop of her Madame X tour due to chronic pain that she had been experiencing.

On Instgaram, Madonna revealed that she had a knee injury after falling off the stage.

"If only knees didn't twist and cartilage didn't tear and nothing hurt and tears never fell out of our eyes.........But alas they do and Thank God for this important reminder that we are human. I Fell 2 nights ago on stage when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tailbone," she wrote.

The legendary pop star then added that she needed to seek medical help and therefore wish to take some time off her tour to rest.

On the other hand, BBC previously cited that the music icon told her fans that she had a "torn ligament" and "a bad knee" caused by the accident.

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham's Diet Scare: Why Is David Beckham's Wife Cutting on Fish?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles