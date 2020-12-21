Ariana Grande Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez Features Tear-Jerking Back Story

Ariana Grande revealed her engagement ring on her Instagram that featured an oval cut diamond and ivory pearl in a gold band.

The 27-year-old singer said yes to her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, the most important question.

Fans worldwide have congratulated the couple, and most of the Nickelodeon alum's followers since her early days may have noticed that there's a sweet and tear-jerking story behind the blinding ring.

The pearl on Ariana Grande's engagement ring looks like the pearl bearing a striking resemblance to another one of her jewelry that she referenced years ago.

In 2014, the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker tweeted a photo of a ring her noona created for her. It featured a pearl with a sentimental connection to her family.

Ariana tweeted, "Noona had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. She says he told her in a dream it'd protect me."

Fans were then convinced that the pearl in Ariana Grande's engagement ring from Dalton Gomez is that same pearl sitting next to the diamond.

Twitter users went wild for the very touching nod.

"Can we talk about how Ariana Grande's engagement ring has the pearl from her grandfather? I'm not crying; you are. (Also, RIP grandpa Grande.)"

Another said, "Omg, I am so happy for Ariana. The fact that dalton even thought of that. Ariana believed she could and would never love again, and she found someone who made an engagement ring out of her grandpa's pin."

Aside from the sentimental value, Ariana Grande's engagement ring holds, her brand new bling might have cost so much too.

CEO of RareCarat.com Ajay Anad spoke to The Mirrorto give an estimate of the sparkler.

"I would estimate the ring to be an 8-carat oval diamond - we got a good look at it on Instagram, and it's high color and clarity, meaning we are talking a ring worth $750,000 or more."

On Sunday night, Ariana Grande posted a series of Instagram pictures to announce her engagement to Dalton Gomez.

"Forever n then some," she said.

It's believed that the couple started dating in 2019 and spent much of the coronavirus lockdown together early this year.

It's also been reported that their respective parents are happy about taking their relationship to the next level.

An insider told People magazine that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's parents are so excited for them.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them; both sets of parents are thrilled."

Ari's mom, Joan, also took to Twitter to celebrate the good news.

She wrote, "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo."

Ari's brother also congratulated the couple, saying, "I am so happy for you both and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you both! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT."

Ariana Grande met Dalton Gomez, who's a real estate agent, from common friends.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise More Toxic Than Ellen DeGeneres, Accusations Emerge

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles