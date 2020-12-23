Amy Schumer Joke Endangers Hilaria Baldwin; Alec Baldwin's Wife Shuts Down Haters

One day after Amy Schumer's joke went viral, Hilaria Baldwin, which figured into her joke has been excessively body shamed. The mom of five is not taking everything sitting down.

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram: Mom Shuts Down Haters

Hilaria Baldwin has taken the time to strike back at her body shamers, who were drawn towards her because of Amy Schumer's joke.

While Baldwin did not find the joke particularly offensive, she did not like the fact that her body is being shamed out of the blue.

In a video, she said that she did not like how the joke spiralled out of control and attracted no-good body shamers.

"Does it hurt my feelings if some people are out there, who I don't even know are critiquing why I most post a photo, and I had looked differently, would I have posted that photo? I sure hope so,' Baldwin said (via Daily Mail).

Amy Schumer Joke: Was it Offensive?

Amy Schumer started it all. She knows it, because she already apologized for it. But is it her fault that body shamers are going hard against HIlaria Baldwin? Not really. She did not have such an intention and Baldwin is well-aware of the fact.

But what is the joke? Apparently, the comedian has re-posted a photo of her with newborn child Leonardo Angel Charles Baldwin and passed it off as her own, on her Instagram (now deleted).

In Schumer's post, she captioned the photo of Baldwin, "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year," referring to her 1-year-old son, Gene.

Even though she did not really expect anyone to fall for it (and nobody did!), she also did not expect that this would cause people to criticize Baldwin. The photo features Baldwin in underwear looking slim and quite fit for a new mom, holding her baby.

Alec Baldwin Wife Confused For a While

The joke drew a lot of laughs, even from celebrities, Baldwin included. But it also caused bodyshamers to see an opportunity to attack.

After posting the video and seeing the kind of reaction it caused, Schumer apologized, even though Baldwin already made it clear she had no problem with her joke re-post. Alec Baldwin's wife even earlier said laughed but only after she got a bit confused.

This does not mean she cannot be irritated and frustrated with the comments that stemmed from it.

