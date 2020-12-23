Better Than Kanye's Yeezys? Kim Kardashian Receives Special Gift from Vanessa Bryant!

Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram a special gift she received from Vanessa Bryant.

Kobe Bryant's widow gifted a pair of exclusive sneakers to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and her mom, Kris Jenner, just days before the limited-edition kicks would hit the market with a December 24 release date.

Kim Kardashian posted a snap of the beautiful shoes on her Instagram, along with fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Kris captioned the story, "OMG, thank you @VanessaBryant, I'm screaming. Love my Kobe's!!!"

The reality stars received a pair of limited edition Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" sneakers in electric green.

These are said to be retailing for less than $200, but in reselling websites, these are now priced as high as $2000.

The late Kobe Bryant first wore the sneakers on Christmas day ten years ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were up against the Miami Heat with LeBron James on the team.

According to Sneaker News new changes to the shoes have been included.

They said it now has a "Zoom Air unit positioning," outsole patterns, and even "other performance-related details."

But it's not like Kim would stop wearing Kanye West's ultra-expensive Yeezy sneakers line. A pair of Yeezys cost about $220 for adults.

Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Bryant have had a very low-profile friendship.

When Kobe and their daughter Gianna died early this year in a tragic helicopter accident that claimed seven other passengers' lives, the 40-year-old KKW Beauty mogul revealed she was devastated and offered her condolences to the Bryant family.

In a picture of the Black Mamba and his daughter, Kim Kardashiancaptioned the black and white photo she posted on Instagram, "My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through."

"This has affected us all so much, but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl."

But Vanessa isn't just friends with Kris Jenner and Kim, because she's also friends with Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe and Vanessa are connected because Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom was a former teammate of the basketball legend to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In July, the Good American creator sent Vanessa a massive bouquet in the shape of sheep with pink heads and bodies and dozens of cream and pink roses and hydrangeas.

The mom-of-four captioned the picture of Khloe's gift, expressing her gratitude, "@KhloeKardashian, you're the sweetest! This is AMAZING! Thank you, baby! I <3 You."

Vanessa and Kobe were also guests at Khloe's wedding to Lamar Odom following their short courtship.

