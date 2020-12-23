With Christmas around the corner, parents who are used to making sure the holiday is as special as it can be for their children are likely to be panicking already, given the pandemic has restricted what they can usually do. But Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, even though not a couple, have gotten quite creative and come up with a strategy that most families can follow - it's the cutest!

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak Save Christmas for Kids

Christmas is the holiday that is undoubtedly made for kids. As much as adults enjoy this particular day, the kids are forming memories of this day that they can one day look back to. For parents to want their children to experience the best Christmas yearly is not surprising, and this should still be the case even with a relentless pandemic raging on. Kaling for one, would do everything.

This Christmas marks Mindy's first as a mother of two after giving birth to son Spencer back in September.

The notable cast of "The Wrinkle In Time" revealed that this year, Christmas is made even more special regardless of the weird situation because their little family is creating a new tradition. Speaking with Tory Burch, Mindy detailed exactly what this tradition is.

According to her, because of the pandemic, Katherine, her eldest daughter who is fond of Santa's visits, is likely to be brokenhearted if no Santa comes. This is why the mom thought of having BJ Novak dressed up as Santa and visit them.

"What I think we're going to do is my daughter and I are going to make cookies and apple cider and we're going to be in the kitchen," she revealed (via BuzzFeed). "And then, her godfather is BJ Novak and he is going to show up and go to our living room - where the tree is - in a Santa costume," she explained.

Mindy, "Never Have I Ever" creator added, "We're going to be baking cookies and then all of a sudden we're going to hear bells from another room and I'm going to go, 'Kit, what do you think that is?'"

Are BJ Novak and Minday Kaling Together?

BJ Novak is not Mindy Kaling baby daddy, despite the usual assumption.

However, BJ Novak is Katherine's godfather. He has been Mindy's friend and coworker for over a decade.

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak co-starred on "The Office" as an on-again, off-again couple. They tried to take their relationship to a whole new level by dating, but it did not work out. But despite that, the two still worked together on many books, movies, and TV shows.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Drip-Feeding' Press After Massive Spotify Deal

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles