Gigi Hadid's brother has quite a controversial view about the COVID-19 vaccine. While many are clamoring to get their turn at being vaccinated, Arnwar Hadid revealed that he does not want anything to do with the vaccine.

Gigi Hadid Brother Answers Most Pressing COVID-19 Question

Anwar Hadid admitted that he would not line up to be injected with COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by Daily Mail UK. This, even if it becomes available to his specific tier of young adults, or those who are not suffering from pre-existing conditions or health issues.

The son of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Yolanda, 21, took to Instagram to reveal what thinks about the vaccinations as the coronavirus. He was asked during a Q&A session if he would line up for the vaccine once its available for him and his cohorts, and his answer was a direct no.

The pandemic is still continuing to rage across the globe nearly one year after it was first documented and the emergence of certain vaccines give people hope that the pandemic is ending soon.

But Anwar Hadid does not have such a positive view of the vaccines.

"Either I just don't get it or I get it and go willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think," he wrote to explain why he is an "anti-vax."

This is a surprising answer considering he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. He was diagnosed with this serious disease shortly after his mother and sister, Bella, contracted the disease themselves. The issue with COVID-19 for people diagnosed with Lyme disease is that COVID-19 indications can manifest completely asymptomatic or long-term, flu-like symptoms, that are very similar to symptoms described by people with Lyme disease.

His lack of care for the vaccine also came as a surprise because nearly one million cases of coronavirus and 36,000 deaths have been documented where Answar is based, or in New York.

It's where Dua Lipa, his GF is also currently based.

The two started dating around July.

According to TMZ, Hadid made some music and showed his work to 23-year-old Lipa, who's good friends with his sister Gigi. From there, "things really started to snowball around early June," a source said, when the model found out the "New Rules" star had split from her boyfriend. Anwar reached out to ask for a date and the rest is history. .

