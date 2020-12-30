Adam Levine Returning to 'The Voice'? Maroon 5's Front Man Speaks Out!

Is Adam Levine returning to "The Voice 20?"

Ahead of the 17th season of the hit singing competition show, the Maroon 5 frontman announced he was leaving in May 2019 stunning longtime fans.

He wrote in a statement, "I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life."

"To all of the loyal voice fans, there's literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING."

The coach's departure was even more surprising given that he previously announced he would be returning for that season along with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton.

Nick Jonas took his place following Adam's exit on "The Voice," but was later filled in by Gwen Stefani, and is still part of season 20.

Though it may seem like it was only yesterday when he left the show, it's already a thing of the past for Adam.

Months after he left, the 41-year-old explained what contributed to him leaving.

He told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview, "I do miss it, but also, I don't miss how much I had to work."

Adam Levine Returns to 'The Voice'?

On Monday, Adam Levine participated in a question and answer segment on his Instagram account and responded to several questions.

When one person asked, "Come back to 'The Voice,'" Adam replied with, "No, thank you?"

Another fan questioned whether the Grammy-award winning musician misses his former colleague, qcountry singer Blake Shelton, to which he jokingly responded, "Blake who?"

Another person asked which of Blake's albums is his favorite, but again, jokingly replied, "Who is this Blake you speak of?"

The Real Reason Adam Levine Left 'The Voice'

TVLine reported in 2019 that there's more to what prompted Adam to exit abruptly.

As per the outlet, the four then-coaches were taping the semi-finals of the 16th season, and as per their sources, the "Moves Like Jagger" singer didn't want to attend the taping that was scheduled on a Sunday.

Because of that, Adam reportedly became frustrated because he also didn't have any artists under him that was in the race to become the winner on that season.

The outlet's insider further revealed that he was "very difficult" when they were filming.

They also added how the NBC co-chairman of entertainment was not happy with how Adam Levine carried himself and said he was "embarrassed" and "furious" that the "She Will Be Loved" singer "displayed an attitude to advertisers who pay for his salary."

Adam Levine joined "The Voice" in its debut season in 2011.

