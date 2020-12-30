Zac Efron Makes Bold Move In Australia Amid Rumors of Permanently Relocating

Does Zac Efron plan on returning to the US anytime soon?

Or is he just going to stay down under?

The Daily Mail reported that the 33-year-old Hollywood star purchased land in a town called Tweed Valley, just north-east of New South Wales in Australia.

Rumors have started to swirl that Zac Efron, who previously dated GF Vanessa Hudgens, is planning to permanently relocate to Australia after falling in love with a Byron Bay local.

As per the outlet's sources, the "High School Musical" star purchased the land for $2 million and used it to build a house.

The land is lucky enough to be surrounded by incredible cliffs, streams, valleys, and rainforests.

The "Baywatch" star has been quietly living in the beach town of Byron Bay ever since the lockdown in March.

It is believed that Zac Efron met his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, in July when she worked as a waitress at a café in Byron Bay.

In August, the Daily Mail Australia reported that the hunk canceled his scheduled flight to Los Angeles.

Their source revealed that he was already planning to head back home "if he had to," but "didn't want to go back to America."

It has also been revealed that he purchased the plane ticket in advance to show it when he applied for a visa extension and was later denied.

But the outlet claims that Zac's request to have an extended tourist visa may have been extended.

Zac Efron and His Girlfriend

In late November, it was reported that Zac and Vanessa have broken up after five months of dating.

According to The Sun, the couple's alleged split was because of the distance because the Netflix star is filming a film a thousand miles away from where Vanessa lives.

But a few days later, they were seen together in photos obtained by E! News.

The couple wore exercise clothes and were said to be doing pretty well.

In fact, Vanessa has become of his biggest support systems along the way - after moving from Los Angeles to Australia.

An intel told Us Weekly that Zac Efron loves his new life in Australia and that "He's settled down and very happy with his girlfriend. It's very serious."

It is also believed that the "Seventeen Again" actor is going to spend New Year's Eve in one of Australia's most picturesque islands - Whitsunday Islands.

Woman's Day also reported that he'd celebrate the start of 2021 by proposing to Vanessa.

The outlet said that he believed it was the perfect place to "get down on one knee after seeing the resort, Qualia."

Their source added, "He is head over heels for Vanessa and has been thinking about popping the question for a few weeks now."

It's still best to take Woman's Day's report with a grain of salt.

READ MORE: Cardi B Attacks Peppa Pig For Causing Trouble With Daughter Kulture

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles