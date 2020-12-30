Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Bianka Bryant is growing up so fast. Before this year ends, she actually learned a new skill! Knowing her father is no longer around to witness this milestone certainly makes the whole thing bittersweet.

Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka Learns to Bike

Bianka, 4, learned to ride the bike through the help of her auntie, Ciara. The young girl is such a fast learner, acquiring this new skill during one winter getaway only, as reported by the Hollywood Life.

Fathers are usually the firsts to teach their daughters how to ride a bike, but because Kobe Bryant passed away earlier this year- Bianka got to learn the important skill with another family member.

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant wanted their kids to still have the time of their lives despite the ongoing pandemic so they whisked their kids away on a winter vacation. There were several activities they can enjoy during this escapade, but Bianka chose to learn a bike.

Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Biana got some help from Ciara while learning to ride with training wheels. Even with wheels, it was certainly a proud mom moment for Vanessa, who captured the whole biking lesson in a sweet video and posting it. and shared a sweet video of the lesson on Instagram.

"Bianka and Auntie C," she captioned the clip. "Thank you so much for this Christmas vacation auntie Ciara and uncle [Russell Wilson]. Love you guys!!! Thank you so much for being there for us."

In the video, which was shot at the airport in front of a private jet, Bianka looked the cutest in her matching puffy jacket and hat. Ciara stayed by her side and assisted the toddler as she pedaled.

If Kobe Bryant is presently alive, he and Vanessa would feel the pride together. With him gone, what should be a celebratory moment turned truly bittersweet.

Ciara has been Vanessa's closest ally since her husband Kobe Bryant and child 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

With the one-year anniversary of the fatal accident nearing, it has become quite apparent that Vanessa appears to be missing Kobe and Gigi more than ever.

