James Corden To Exit 'The Late Late Show'? The True Reason, Revealed!

Is James Corden quitting his show?

The British TV host and comedian has hinted that he's ready to quit his US-based show.

The 42-year-old left the UK for a life in the US in 2015 after landing the role in "The Late Late Show."

But apparently, 2020 has been a challenging year for James Corden and his family because he can't travel between the UK and the US because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The "CATS" star is married to TV producer Julia Carey, and they have three kids, Max (9), Carey (6), and Charlotte (3).

The Sun quoted James as feeling "homesick" and feeling farther away from his home country, saying, "I have a couple of years to go on this contract. Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one."

He continued, "It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for."

"I also feel like my wife, and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we've taken away from people."

James Corden also expressed feeling overwhelming because his wife and kids have been walking to "the beat of [his] drum for a very long time," adding, leaving the show feels magnified now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

James Corden Show's Awards

During his stint as the host of "The Late Late Show," they have received several awards, including an Emmy Award and a Critics Choice award.

James Corden has also won a massive amount of interest for the creative introduction of Carpool Karaoke, which is also a big hit on YouTube getting millions of views per upload.

The Carpool Karaoke segment sees the host driving with celebrities while singing their hits or some hit songs.

Apple even purchased part of the segment, sparking a spin-off series, "Carpool Karaoke: The Series."

But James isn't just getting success in the US - he's also successful in the UK.

James Corden stars and co-writes "Gavin & Stacey" and their 2019 Christmas episode proved to be one of the biggest hits of the past ten years.

They were able to rake in over 11 million viewers for that special.

James first appeared in the stage show "One Man Two Guvnors" in the West End and was later transferred to Broadway in 2012.

Aside from "The Late Late Show," the dad-of-three was also able to land a few roles in Hollywood films such as "The Prom," "The Woods," and even hosted the Tony Awards.

