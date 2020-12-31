Hello 2021! Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa Collaboration Dropped Ahead New Year's Eve!

After wowing their individual group of fans when they engaged in an unexpected but amazing duet during Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 virtual gig at the start of December, Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue collaborated once more. It's just the perfect year-ender gift for their passionate fans, who undoubtedly went through a lot this year.

Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 actually went and drew 5 million+ views.

Lipa, 25 and Minogue 52, are just perfect together. To collaborate just for one time certainly felt inadequate for their fans, who clamored for more. Not the type of artists to disappoint those who love and adore them Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue released a remix edition of "Real Groove," as reported by Daily Mail UK.

To make this collaboration as sweet as it can be, they planned it as a 'treat' for their fans. They dropped this joint work a few hours before the midgnight of New Year's Eve.

The two stars, even with their wide age gap, earlier showed they can handle working together like its second nature to them. They performed the song, which is on Kylie's album "Disco," during the live stream and are said to have been overwhelmed by fans who actualy "begged" for another collaboration.

A source told The Sun, "Kylie and Dua were both so delighted with the reaction to their performance together on Studio 2054 that they decided to work together again."

The source added, "They have been overwhelmed by all of the support they've had this year and wanted to put this out as a treat for their fans who have been sending them messages begging for them to collaborate."

More Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue collaborations are hardly that impossible. Dua Lipa had never hid how she felt about working with Minogue, and claimed it as a dream came true when it happened.

Before her December Studio 2054 gig, Dua Lipa shared, "I am beyond excited to reveal that the legendary Kylie will be performing with me." She added, "she is one of my all-time heroes and female artists and the idea of collaborating with her is what pure dreams are made of."

Kylie said the feeling is mutual. "Dua is a shining light and a force of nature in pop and I'm absolutely thrilled to be performing with her at her livestream - we're ready for the disco," she proclaimed.

