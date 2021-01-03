Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cannot want freedom from royal responsibilities and then crave royal recognition. Even the doting Queen Elizabeth allegedly realized that made sure she sent out that message clearly.

According to New York Post, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cannot benefit from their titles while striving to live their lives as "private" citizens. It's unfair, and the Queen is not allowing the to do that.

A new report alleged that the Queen herself rejected Harry's request to have a wreath lain for him during the Remembrance Day ceremonies held back in November 2020. What makes the whole thing "harsher" is that she allegedly did not even think that long and hard about it. It just took her "two seconds" to make up her mind.

Without a choice, Harry and Meghan allegedly engaged in an awkward photo shoot of them laying flowers alone at Los Angeles National Cemetery. People cannot help but say it was a publicity stunt as a result. Piers Morgan was particularly harsh about it, calling it distasteful, as reported by the Insider.

The original report claimed that the Queen did not know Prince Harry would be excluded from the event. The report had it that palace officials made the decision without even discussing it with the Queen, but the Daily Mail now reports that this is not the case. Instead, the Queen allegedly knew about this, because she was the one who approved it personally and quickly.

"Remembrance Sunday is sacrosanct when it comes to Her Majesty's diary," a source told the paper. "It's one of the most important dates in her calendar and nothing is done without her knowledge. People were suggesting the Palace's reaction to what Harry asked was petty. But it was the Queen's decision. And what's more, she actually had very strong views on the subject."

Another source confirmed this account to the Mail and added: "While she has enormous admiration for Harry's achievements both in and out of the military, this was seen as an example of his lack of understanding at what it means for him to be a non-working royal. The Queen is very firmly of the opinion that you can't pick and choose what you do when it comes to the institution. Either you are in - or you are out."

Another source claimed that the Queen already warned Prince Harry that he is essentially not someone the monarchy works for but the other way around - he must work for the monarchy. And if he cannot accept that, then he is perfectly allowed to walk away.

The source claimed that the Queen might love her grandson, but she never deviated from this edict, not even once. "I think what has evolved this year across the Atlantic has only served to prove her point," the source added.

