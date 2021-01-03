John Roderick has a rather surprising start to 2021, as he instantly gained the title "Bean Dad" because of a rather hilarious reason.

On Saturday, the musician's Twitter account started a 23-tweet long thread where he detailed the story about his daughter and a manual can opener.

According to Bean Dad, his hungry 9-year-old daughter wanted to eat some baked beans.

Instead of helping her open the can immediately, he used it as a "teaching moment" between a father and daughter.

"I said, "The little device is designed to do one thing: open cans. Study the parts, study the can, figure out what the can-opener inventor was thinking when they tried to solve this problem." (The can opener is also a bottle opener, but I explained that part wasn't relevant.)," Roderick before trying to solve his jigsaw puzzle again.

His daughter then sat beside him trying to open the can of baked beans.

The 52-year-old "The Long Winters" band member then made his daughter explain the parts of the can opener. He even revealed how he told her that they would not eat anything until she opens the can.

Unfortunately, she still did not get it and she ended up spending six hours before she finally figured out how to operate it.

Despite succeeding on the "survival training," many Twitter users saw Bean Dad's jokes a bit too much.

Personalities, Internet Users Slam Roderick

After posting the thread, internet users and TV personalities showed their outrage over Roderick's behavior. Some even said that the story was not something he should be proud of.

Film and TV producer Franklin Leonard responded to one of the tweets and said, "Some day, Bean Dad is going to need her help with technology, or end of life care, and she will have her revenge."

Meanwhile, other Twitter users noted that while it is important to let a kid learn on their own, it is too much to make them feel worse for a long time.

"I feel like it's super valuable to teach kids that they're not alone in the world and that there's no shame in asking other people for help and support so imo everyone should read the Bean Dad story and always do the exact opposite," Bloomberg News video game reporter Jason Schreier wrote.

After suffering from heavy criticisms, Bean Dad seemingly thought about his actions and deactivated his Twitter account.

For what it's worth, there were others who find the story funny:

Yesterday my daughter called me and told me she had been taken by kidnappers. She asked if I could use my particular set of skills, acquired over a very long career, to get me back. "A-ha!" I thought. “A teachable moment!” (1/278) — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 3, 2021

Extremely jealous and annoyed that my podcast co-host is going to be a dictionary entry and I never will. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 3, 2021

