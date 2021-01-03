MIley Cyrus Gives a Shocking and Unconventional Description of Her Interior Design

Miley Cyrus has once again shocked the world with her uniqueness and directness.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter made an appearance on Sirius XM's "Barstool Sports" and have admitted how she has two uses to her personal adult toys.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker declared matter-of-factly that she loves adult toys but use it in a nontraditional way.

Not only are her adult toys for her own enjoyment, but they also serve as great interior decorations.

"I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand," Miley added.

Explaining about her avant-garde approach to maximalism, she added, "When I come home, I get to choose what f-----g color the couch is and I couldn't choose, so I picked all f-----g three colors. And so that just feels really good."

Miley Cyrus Home

It's not clear if what she is talking about this time is the interior of her newest and very expensive home. According to the Blast, the singer dropped a whopping $5 million on a massive home in the Kardashian's neighborhood, Hidden Hills.

What made the property so expensive is that it has its very own movie theater! In addition, what made the deal even sweeter is that the the seller was none other than Steven Baio, who is the renowned actor Scott Baio's brother.

Miley Cyrus on Being Unconventional

This wasn't the first time Miley Cyrus has revealed more jaw-dropping in her interviews.

In early December 2020, Miley Cyrus, whose songs include "Can't Be Tamed" and "Prisoner," revealed in another interview that she is careful when it comes to intimacy, during this pandemic.

According to the pop singer, she has a lot of virtual intimacy because she doesn't want to risk getting the coronavirus.

She explained to Howard Stern, "I'm not getting Covid. It's been a really interesting and challenging (time) for any sort of dating or meeting people. I am definitely not going to be doing anything that's irresponsible for myself or for other people."

She added, "It's just ridiculous for anybody that won't take the right precautions to keep each other safe."

Miley, who was married to Liam Hemsworth and dated Cody Simpson has always been outspoken of her preferences.

In an interview with Variety, she discussed that she grew up in a quite conventional family, but they eventually let her be.

Speaking of the time she came out to her parents, country musician Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish, the former Disney channel star said, "I grew up in a very religious Southern family. The universe has always given me the power to know I'll be OK. Even at that time, when my parents didn't understand, I just felt that one day they are going to understand."

