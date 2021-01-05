It has been almost a year since Kobe Bryant's death, but Vanessa Bryant knows the Los Angeles Lakers icon is still looking after her.

In her recent Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old widow posted a sweet video as she remembered the legendary basketball player.

The mother-of-four joined TikTok's viral challenge wherein the letter that appears on your left thumb is the initial of your soulmate.

Jumping on the bandwagon, Kobe Bryant's wife posted a close up snap of her thumb, showing off the lines forming the letters K and B.

"KB" she wrote alongside two hearts emojis.

Vanessa Bryant often posts throwback snaps and videos of the late Lakers star and her 13-year-old daughter as she honors the passing of the two.

Just days before the year ends, the dotting mom posted a heartbreaking tribute and shared the anniversary of the last NBA game that Kobe attended together with Gigi.

In the short clip, the legendary athlete was seen sitting beside her daughter during the match between the Purple and Gold and the Dallas Mavericks.

Sporting a bright orange hoodie and a gray beanie, Kobe seemed to be enjoying the game alongside Gigi.

"My gorgeous Gigi and handsome boo-boo. Mambacita and Black Mamba forever," the 38-year-old Bryant captioned, followed by the hashtags #DaddysGirl and #GirlDad

In a separate post featuring the video from the same match, she also mentioned, "My babies. 1 year ago. My Kob-Kob and My Gigi."

Celebrating Holidays After Kobe Bryant's Death

It was the first time that the family celebrated Christmas and New Year without the MVP player and their daughter.

In time for the Yuletide season, the former model looked back as she shared a series of snaps with her three daughters--Natalia, Bianka and 1-year-old Capri--as well as a throwback photo of their entire family,

Moreover, she also wrote a short but powerful message that says: "Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri."

On January 26, 2019, news broke that the renowned athlete and eight other passengers died in a tragic helicopter crash. Kobe Bryant's death sent the world into a state of mourning for months.

According to multiple reports, the five-time NBA champion was en route to a basketball game at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Unfortunately, the aircraft came crashing down after hitting a hillside in Calabasas, California

