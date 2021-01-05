Candace Cameron Bure is not letting trolls just bash her family's New Year pic and get away with it. Her daughter must have gotten her spunk from her, because she later slammed the same critics as well.

Candace Cameron Bure took to social media on Saturday and shared to her followers a family photo to celebrate the new year. She captioned it with some encouraging words of hope for everyone who can chance upon the photo for the year 2021.

She did not think it would cause such a ruckus. She must not have anticipated the negative response too. But trolls certainly did not cut her some slack.

The photo seems harmless enough. The picture saw the "Fuller House" star posing alongside her husband Valeri Bure, her daughter Natasha, 22 and her two sons, Lev and Maksim, 20 and 18 respectively. All of them were posing as if they're creating a magazine spread - i.e the photo was actually very pretty.

But some did not like it and did not hesitate to leave mean comments about it, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment.

One wrote, "Fakest family ever! Who does this? Is it a catalog picture? And those dead looks on your kids' faces says it all."

Another took the insult further by going so much more personal and crude. "One son looks constipated, daughter looks like a wax figure trying to model," the hater wrote.

"Full House" Cast Candace Cameron Slams Trolls

Candace Cameron took these 'haters' to task and wrote that they should do better, People Magazine reported.

"I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you," she reprimanded the trolls.

The actress was not done.

She added, "It doesn't matter if you're 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude. Be better than that. I'm praying for humanity. Manners and respect. If you don't like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen."

Candace Cameron Bure Daughter Natasha Got Her Mom's Back

Natasha did not like that their family picture is being lambasted. She personally did not like being the subject of ridicule herself, so she slammed back, as reported by Ace Showbiz.

"OMG!!!! I didn't smile or look at the camera. sue me!," she wrote.

Apart from "Full House" and "Fuller House," Candace Cameron Bure is known for her Hallmark Christmas movies. Her first Hallmark movie was back in 2008 and she had been doing many more ever since. She said it is part of her bid to be more intentional with the projects she does.

