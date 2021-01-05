Tanya Roberts Alive? Bond Girl's Husband Advised to 'Let Her Die' Over Mystery Illness

[Update] Tanya was declared officially dead a fews hours after this report.

Tanya Roberts is still alive. But her husband and the rest of the family are reportedly advised to already let the "Bond Girl" die over this mystery illness. The husband himself revealed that dying might be Tanya Robert's wish herself.

The doctors cannot ascertain exactly what she is inflicted with, but Tanya Roberts husband is arguing she does not COVID-19.

Tanya Roberts Alive: Husband Claims Doctors Said She Better Off Dead

An exclusive report by the Sun claimed that renowned actress Tanya Roberts' devastated husband has claimed doctors have told him to "let his wife die" as she continues to battle a "mystery illness." This, after it was first reported that the actress already passed away at 65, after her rep confirmed such to several media outlets.

But it was a mind-boggling hospital mixup after all, her husband said.

A YouTube clip showed how Lance was dumbfounded when he was told mid-interview that Tanya is not dead, after all.

Instead of being allowed to rejoice over the news however, Lance O'Brien said his wife is not out of the woods yet, and might still die. He shared that Roberts' passing might even be for the best per what he was told by the doctors.

Tanya Roberts Health Update: Husband Shares Harrowing Condition

According to Lance, Tanya has an unspecified illness that the doctors said started with a mere urinary tract infection, insisting she does not have the dreaded coronavirus.

"Today the doctors told me that it's best to let her die and to end her life," he said to the Sun. "She'll never be the same again, the tubes she has in her are very uncomfortable," he added.

The devastated husband added that Tanya Roberts' fighting chance against this unclear illness is quite low.

"Her kidneys are so far gone, her liver is so far gone, her gall bladder is so far gone," he said. "She also has a terrible blood infection. The doctors say it started out with a urinary tract infection," he added.

'Bond' Girl Tanya Roberts Would Rather Die than be Invalid

Lance added that the 'Charlie's Angels' star always told him she does not want to be an invalid and knew that his wife would have requested him to end her life if her health worsened as it is now.

"The doctors say there's no way she's going to be the same. She always told me she didn't want to be an invalid," he shared. "She said if it got to this stage, end it for me. It's a challenge and a half, I've got to tell you," he explained further.

