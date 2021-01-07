Xia Li conquered the stage of WWE NXT New Year's Evil as she made an impressive return.

On Wednesday, the official YouTube Channel of WWE shared to its 71.5 million subscribers the most-awaited video of Li's comeback.

In the said clip which was taken during the WWE NXT New Year's Evil, the 32-year-old Chinese professional wrestler pulled off a strong, hair-raising entrance.

Her companion, Boa, stood with a mysterious figure that trained them before the event. Boa eventually took off the red cover out of the wrestler's head to introduce her to the crowd. Soon after that scene, she immediately showcased her martial arts skills.

Xia Li's WWE entrance came before she walked up the stage with her red and black outfit to take on Katrina Cortez.

Meanwhile, her contender wore a lucha-style mask and used her full name on the event instead--which was truly unusual.

Xia Li's WWE NXT New Year's Evil Results

The highlights on the three-minute clip included the times Xia Li pinned Cortez down during the enhancement match.

The match continuously caught the spectators' breaths, as she perfectly showcased her kicks, looking as if she came back with a killer's mind and skills.

She ended Cortez with a jumping knee strike before giving her a high kick to garner the pinfall.

With her breathtaking comeback performance, Xia Li dominated the match in the WWE NXT New Year's Evil, defeating Cortez.

Her strong return came after she and Boa were taken away from the show by a mysterious man. The duo failed after Li lost in several matches.

During their absence, the NXT Universe only showed glimpses of their arduous, brutal punishment and training led by the man who caught them.

Furthermore, the wrestler previously became a hot topic on the internet after showing her character transformation.

Xia Li's Comeback Leaves NXT Fans In Awe

Li's return had been truly the most followed comeback, as WWE reportedly adjusted everything for her and Boa.

Before the WWE NXT New Year's Evil happened, the media company reportedly applied for seven trademarks for Chinese letters and characters for the wrestler.

Their works were truly worth it, though, as fans were left impressed with her grand entrance.

One fan left a comment on WWE's YouTube Channel and said, "Xia Li's momentum just drastically gravitated here. She's a rising star in the making.

"I love this new Xia Li, she's Badass now, future star and future NXT Women's Champ, the new entrance is very cool," another one shared.

