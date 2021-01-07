Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Marriage’s Unexpected Breaking Point Exposed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are making headlines this week for their rumored divorce.

The KKW Beauty mogul isn't just a reality star, a mother, or an entrepreneur - one of the titles she also deserves is "supportive wife."

Kanye West has never shut his mouth up for anything, but his wife has always been out there to defend him no matter how wrong, weird, and outrageous his opinion may be.

Kim Kardashian even remained by her husband's side throughout his numerous feuds with so many people.

Prior to their marriage, the 40-year-old revealed that the one thing she loved most about the award-winning rapper was the reported reason he always had her back, and she does for him too.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star told Van Jones in a 2018 episode of "The Messy Truth," "He was always that strength for me. So I'll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me."

But throughout their marriage, the "support" was only reportedly one-way.

Kim Kardashian didn't consider filing for a divorce when Kanye West publicly announced that they initially wanted to abort their first kid, nor his failed presidential run.

Even E! News believes that the real unexpected reason for their marriage's breaking point was reportedly down to Kanye failure to be there for his wife.

The Times Kanye West Was Selfish

During the pandemic, everybody was on strict lockdown, even the A-list celebrities. But instead of helping Kim Kardashian with their kids, the "Jesus Walks" rapper was holed up in his $14 ranch in Wyoming.

A source previously told E! News, "He is focused solely on creating right now and is very extreme about it."

Meanwhile, the reality star had no time to breathe because she multi-tasked between being a mother to four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - but she also studied to be a lawyer, be on top of her business, shoots a reality show, promotes brands and many more.

The SKIMS creator has reportedly found their Los Angeles home "chaotic and crazy" because she had all the kids with her with no help from her husband.

The Times Kim Kardashian Has to Mind Her Own Thing

Since the March lockdown, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have only been spotted a few times, including Kim's luxurious birthday trip in October.

Despite reports saying they went on different vacations with the kids, Kim and Kanye reportedly "have very different lifestyles, and that's been made very clear."

An insider also explained to NBC News that the couple's problems are just "regular relationship issues," since no other man nor woman.

This may also be why the pair hasn't given up yet on finding a solution that would not crumble their relationship.

Though their divorce continues to be a rumor, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are "in therapy working on their marriage" and already discussed the possibility of divorce.

