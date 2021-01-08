Justin Bieber 'Anyone' Music Video Removed from YouTube: What Happened?

What exactly did Justin Bieber violate? The singer's "Anyone" music video was removed from YouTube before being placed back, and while down, a message was flashed across the screen, saying the video violated some policy.

In general, it is unclear what violations, apart from the obvious ones of nudity and violence, can lead to the removal of certain videos from YouTube. It is well and fine until a video that was highly enjoyed by fans are removed and they do not know why. This is exactly what happened to Justin Bieber's "Anyone" music video.

It was on YouTube for quite some time already (it was put up on New Year's Eve!) - and now more or less a week has already passed when it was suddenly removed due to some "violation" and without exact explanation. What is written instead was this: " "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on spam, deceptive practices, and scams."

Around midnight on January 8, 2021, YouTube took off the official video for Bieber's new song, leaving fans confused and of course, curious. The removal did not last that long though. After an hour, YouTube retracted the removal and put it back up.

Reactions were almost the same - confusion and then a loud demand for the video to return, as reported by Meaww.

Wait what!?? @justinbieber #Anyone #AnyoneVideo," wrote a fan. "Anyone was deleted, probably reported till they removed it, we need to get this mv back @scooterbraun @justinbieber @thatrygood @AllisonKaye," another complained, tagging Bieber himself.

Bieber, 26, dropped the music video to the delight of the fans the night before the 2021 starts and it was truly quite timely.

The official 'Anyone' clip features the singer as a boxer, which is deemed a nod to the 'Rocky' series of films. Bieber can be seen training at home and carrying out the practices that usual boxers engage in to become prepared for a fight - drinking a glass of raw eggs and training at the gym.

Included in the vide is the "Before I Fall" star Zoey Deutch. She plays Bieber's love interest on this mini story, who is quite supportive of the boxer.

Nothing seems untoward in the video to warrant its sudden removal. Justin Beiber himself said the video is truly inspiring. Many fans could agree, at least before the video was taken down in a bizaare manner.

"'Anyone' is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility," he said. Looks like for hot hour, YouTube does not think so. Why exactly, remains to be known.

