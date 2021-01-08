Cher Lloyd and Simon Cowell Feuding Again? Singer Calls Judge ‘Brainless'

Are Cher Lloyd and Simon Cowell feuding once more? It appears that Lloyd has, out of the blue, decided that she wants the old fight between them to resurface once more.

Simon Cowell Brainless

According to Mail Online UK, Cher Lloyd has taken a swipe at her ex-boss Simon Cowell.

Cher Lloyd and Simon Cowell never did have a smooth relationship with each other, so this is not surprising. But the timing is suspect, since it was already eight years since Lloyd left Cowell's record label, as reported by Daily Mail.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Lloyd shared a video implying "The X Factor" boss, 61, is "brainless."

The "Swagger Jagger" star, 27, shared the video of Kelly Peakman's iconic audition in 2007, in which she bravely questioned Cowell's brain. 'Where's your brain, in your middle toe?' to a scowling Simon.

Lloyd and Cowell's Relationship

According to several reports, the reason why Cher Lloyd and Simon Cowell are fighting right now is because thethe singer refused to give Simon's label SyCo complete control over her career.

At the time, the "Want You Back" singer Cher explained why she could not join Simon's company. 'I don't really speak to him anymore. I left his label a year and a half ago and I got my record deal here [America],"she revealed.

"I have a specific thing I am reaching for, so I have my own idea of how I'm going to get it. We all have a specific thing in life that we want to get to and I don't deal very well with people having [control]." she added.

Meanwhiole, Simon Cowell is recovering well from her back injury lat year. Last week, the judge showed off his large scar, which he acquired from his back surgery, as reported by Page Six. Because of the injury he sustained from the bike accident, and because he found out from an ex-employee of the company that the accident could have been avoidable if the company had been less negligent, Simon Cowell is reportedly thinking of suing.

"They knew at the ­factory this was extremely dangerous and it was discussed," the source said to The Sun. "The only way to stop the bike flipping is to put your whole body over the front wheel."

READ MORE: Amber Heard Career: Actress Needs Gal Gadot to Save Her?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles