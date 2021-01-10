Netflix "Cobra Kai" Season 3 has been dropped on Jan. 1. Although this season was released during a holiday, and we know that most people were busy with the holidays' activities, surprisingly, fans still made time to watch it. We can't blame them as the TV series never fails to deliver nostalgia with a new twist. However, instead of answers, Season 3 left fans with further questions.

For followers, here's the good news. News outlet confirmed that Netflix ordered "Cobra Kai" Season 4. So whatever questions make you wonder, maybe the upcoming season will give you answers or even a good story.

How "Cobra Kai" Season 3, Episode 10 ends?

The last part of the "Cobra Kai" finale episode shows that Daniel, along with his students and Johnny, with some former Cobra Kai students (Hawk and Miguel are there) team up to defeat the new Cobra Kai team.

"Cobra Kai" season 3 shows how Johnny's (William Zabka) Cobra Kai students evolve into "jerks" or bullies.

In Season 1, it introduces the characters who are prone to be bullied. The first one is Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). But in Season 2, Eli's backstory or known as Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and the "Cobra Kai's" teaching influences him. But don't worry, Hawk won't be a bad guy for the entire season.

So how it ends?

This article won't give too much spoilers because we don't want to ruin fans' plans to binge-watch the latest season. The good thing here is, there is reconciliation among the characters. But it does not mean it is the end!

What to expect on "Cobra Kai" Season 4?

In the last episode, Cobra Kai students arrive in Miyagi-do. It's a sign of peace, right? But before the episode ends, Johnny also appears in the dojo--he and Daniel lead the class.

So, does it mean no more Cobra Kai? What happened to John Kreese?

Maybe Johnny and Daniel are now friends, but it is too early they will maintain this angle. If you ask what happened to Kreese, he has now full control of Cobra Kai, while Tory is his second-in-command. Meanwhile, Johnny's kid, Robby (Tanner Buchanan), joins Cobra Kai as Kreese recruited him.

"Cobra Kai" Season 4 release date has not been confirmed. Due to our current situation, there might be changes in some TV series release dates and even movies.

Back in October 2020, co-creator Jon Hurwitz confirmed on Twitter that the fourth season's writing was wrapping up. He also added that they were planning on having "everything written and polished by the time we start filming."

Final day of the Season 4 writers room. 14 weeks with some of my favorite people in the world. Scripts are rolling in. Excited we’ll have everything written and polished by the time we start filming. It’s going to be another kick ass season! #cobrakai #cobrakaionnetflix pic.twitter.com/a5xBaZcOLZ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) October 23, 2020

If you want more updates, better keep your tabs on Enstarz!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles