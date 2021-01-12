Did Larsa Pippen Hint Malik Beasley is the One She Can Marry and Have More Kids With?

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley are continuing to date despite their very controversial relationship. Suffice to say, the two are very much interested in each other.

So when she answered that yes, she can still see herself getting married and have more kids, it is quite safe to assume that she meant to do all these with Malik Beasley.

Larsa Pippen, already a mother of 4 had no qualms about getting married and expanding her family further.

Larsa Pippen Can Marry Malik Beasley?

She herself shared that she could make another trip down the aisle and have more kids, on an Instagram Q&A with fans on Monday, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Of course, before any of these can happen, she had to sort her marriage with her estranged husband, Chicago Bulls legendary player Scottie Pippen. They are still legally tied to each other so Larsa cannot go around just marrying anyone she likes.

Even though Larsa and Scottie Pippen separated in 2015, they later reconciled. However, the reconciliation did not last, since Larsa ultimately filed for divorce again in 2018.

At present however, the divorce is yet to be finalized. Larsa and Scottie share four kids together: daughter Sophia, 12, and sons sons Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, and Justin, 15.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Dating Timeline

Larsa's been linked to 24-year-old Beasley since late November. Things quickly escalated when a photograph of them holding hands at a shopping mall in Miami went viral.

At first, nobody could recognize Malik on the picture, but eventually it was determined to be him. Ultimately, the PDA pics compelled Montana Yao to filed for divorce on December 8.

Yao, 23, and the athlete share a young son named Makai. After the photos of Larsa and Beasley emerged, his ex asserted that she is blindsided. She also took to social media to put him on blast and publicly called out the athlete for not having the decency to apologize - regardless if publicly or privately.

Things have been pretty rough I'm not going to lie," Yao wrote.

Without naming Malik himself, she added, "We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology."

