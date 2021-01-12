Chuck Norris will only ever be present in riots for his movies.

Earlier this week, an alleged photo of Norris during the pro-Donald Trump riot in Washington D.C. surfaced online.

The aforementioned picture was of a man that looks like Norris. He posed with another Trump supporter named Matthew Bledsoe--the same person who posted the photo online alongside the caption "Chuck Norris."

This caused internet users to theorize that the "Hitman" star could have truly gone out of his home to join the rampage.

However, a representative of the actor denied the rumors and clarified that Norris was not present at the US Capitol Riot.

Erik Kritzer, the representative of the 80-year-old "The Expendables" actor, told People that the man on the viral photo is only a "wannabe look-alike."

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome," the rep said. "Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family."

Norris is publicly known as a longtime Republican. In fact, he endorsed Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

But in 2020, the actor did not speak anything about his endorsement.

What Happened During the US Capitol Riot?

On January 6, the concerning riot began as Trump supporters climbed over the barricades and destroyed the US Capitol building.

Some attendees even live-streamed the event and took photos of people demolishing windows and tearing down the properties within the Capitol.

According to the Capitol Police, over 50 officers from its department and the Metropolitan Police Department suffered from injuries.

It also led to the deaths of five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

Sund submitted a letter of resignation after the deadly attack.

Is Chuck Norris Still Alive?

Before the photo emerged, there are already Chuck Norris memes that keep on circulating online.

In fact, the actor is also prone to death hoaxes.

On May 15, a rumor about Norris' death spread like wildfire on Facebook. The first part read "Corona Virus claims a black belt. Chuck Norris, Dead at 80."

However, it turned out to be a joke as the post revealed that Norris made a full recovery "after his minor inconvenience of death."

It also claimed that the coronavirus was the one to undergo self-isolation for 14 days after it has been exposed to the actor.

Amid the comical news, it relieved the fans to know that, at the age of 80 years old, Chuck Norris is still alive and kicking.

