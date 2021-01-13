'Sex and the City' Reboot: Jennifer Hudson Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Has Not Called Her for the Revival

Jennifer Hudson is so down to reprise her role as Louise from St. Louis in the recently-announced "Sex and the City" reboot. She was Carrie Bradhaw's adorable and fun assistant in the 2008 film and she was quite memorable on it.

After the announcement of the return of the popular franchise in another installment on HBO Max, ET asked Jennifer Hudson if she's prepared to be part of the franchise once more.

"I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!" Hudson tells ET. That being said, she also admitted that Sarah Jessica Parker has not contacted her about the reboot or asked her reprising her role.

"Not yet! But I am interested," she claimed, insisting that she "really" hadn't heard anything yet. It can be remembered that Jennifer Hudson is quite invested in the project. She was one of the firsts to tease that "Sex and the City 3" was happening. It ultimately did not, because of some cast issues.

A few days after its announcement of the "Sex and the City" reboot in HBO Max, several issues were already raised about it. One of them is what the showrunners will do with Kim Catrall's character if the actress is not going to reprise her role.

Even though Cattrall hasn't spoken directly about not being part of the "Sex and the City" reboot, she already liked a tweet that applauded her for putting herself first, as reported by ET Online.

The tweet read, "I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall ."

One particular reason that fans believe is the most likely behind Kim Cattrall's not returning as Samantha on the reboot is the feud between the actresses Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker however, shot down these relentless rumors of a feud.

"No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would," she wrote back to a fan who asked about her and Kim. "Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do," she diplomatically added.

Meanwhile, it was reported by Variety that the three main cast members who reprised their roles for the reboot stand to earn a massive salary.

According to multiple sources of the site, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are likely to receive over $1 million per episode for the 10 episode series.

READ MORE: Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Settling Down in Australia? Actor 'Never' Living in LA Again, Source Says

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles