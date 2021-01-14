Former "Survivor: Palau" contestant, Angie Jakusz, has passed away at the age of 40.

The shocking news was confirmed by People, stating that the Wisconsin native died after her lengthy battle with cancer.

In a GoFundMe page created for Jakusz, it revealed that she has been diagnosed with a squamous cell colorectal cancer.

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, it is an extremely rare illness that usually affects the esophagus or anal canal. Moreover, the patient diagnosed with this kind of cancer needs to undergo surgery and adjuvant chemotherapy.

Known as "No Fun Angie" in "Survivor" Season 10, it was revealed that the tattooed bartender was about to start her treatment in early January.

In a statement, her family is seeking to raise "$30,000" to cover their debts for the tests that she obtained during the start of her diagnosis.

"It took three months to diagnose Angie's illness. During that time she was without insurance. With all the tests, scans, days off work, and medication her medical expenses piled up quickly. We are looking to raise $30,000 to cover these costs. All of the money raised will go directly towards the bills Angie incurred during her diagnosis," the message stated.

Aside from donations, there will also be a benefit concert on January 14, with live performances from Morning 40 Federation, Happy Talk, Helen Gillet and Greg Schatz, alongside guests Kid Friendly and Silent Auction.

Furthermore, the page also shared that "all of the money collected through this campaign" will go directly to cover Jakusz's medical bills.

Angie Jakusz's Life Journey

The former "Survivor" contestant was born and raised in Waukesha, Wisconsin and attended Mukwonago High School.

She then moved to San Francisco and transferred to New York before permanently living in New Orleans.

Before her stint in the hit reality competition, she worked as a bartender and an artist.

In 2005, she became one of the contestants of "Survivor: Palau" and was deemed as a dark horse due to her unconventional looks.

A then-25-year-old Jakusz became one of the best players of Ulong tribe, which surprised many of her contenders.

After surviving several tribal councils, she was voted off in 13th place.

Aside from the 40-year-old bartender, former "Survivor: Palau" contestant, Jenn Lyon also passed away due to cancer. In 2010, news broke that the 37-year-old, who placed top four in the reality show, lost her battle with stage-three breast cancer.

