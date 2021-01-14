Assembling the Avengers without Chris Evans' Captain America sounds incomplete, so the Marvel star will make a huge return!

The box-office hit "Avengers: Endgame" saw Evans' character, Steve Rogers/Captain America, grow old and pass his iconic shield to Falcon before retiring.

With the death of Robert Downey Jr.'s character, Tony Stark/Iron Man, MCU fans expressed their sadness as it seemingly became Marvel's way of saying goodbye to some of its pioneers.

However, that might not be the case at all.

In a report by Deadline, their most-trusted sources revealed that Evans will reprise his role in the MCU.

The insiders further hinted that Chris Evans' Captain America role is up for at least one Marvel flick, with a door open for a second possible film.

However, his unexpected return will not really be as big as his standalone films. Instead, it would reportedly be like RDJ's appearances after "Iron Man 3."

To recall, Mr. Stark continuously appeared in other hero films, including "Captain America: Civil War," "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Although how he might return remains unclear, it is worth noting that the options in the MCU have always been unlimited.

While Marvel Studios is yet to comment on this report, the 39-year-old actor cheekily responded.

Chris Evans' Captain America Return: Approved or Not?

Following the emergence of the news, the main star posted a tweet that caused fans to think even more.

"News to me," he wrote with a shrug emoji.

After refusing to confirm or deny the possible comeback, fans and colleagues bombarded him with cheeky tweets, as well.

Hanna Ines Flint replied, "Give the people what they want: a Steve and Peggy rom-com about how they got back together in the past. R-rated. It's also a musical."

"Put on the suit," Brandon Davis demanded.

One fan also wrote, "So you're just going to hurt my feelings like this, can we AT LEAST get a cosplay."

More Chris Evans' Movies

While waiting for a confirmation, Evans prepared something for his fans.

Before his possible MCU reappearance, the actor signed up for a Disney project. He will soon voice the animated action hero Buzz Lightyear in the 2022 Pixar flick, "Lightyear."

During the Disney Investors Day presentation, Pixar CCO Pete Docter joked about stealing Evans from Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige to hire him full-time in Pixar.

Meanwhile, Evans expressed his excitement over his upcoming project.

"I don't even have the words ... And just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on," he tweeted.

