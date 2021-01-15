Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Real Status of Their Marriage Amid Divorce Rumors -- Revealed!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is reportedly coming to an end after six years.

This came after reports suggesting that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is "done" trying to work things out with the Grammy-winning rapper.

However, despite their potential divorce, the former power couple has "no bad blood" between them and are even very "cordial" to each other.

An insider told E! Online that the 40-year-old mom is "focusing on her world" while the 43-year-old dad-of-four is "busy focusing on his world."

"Kim wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who tied the knot in a romantic Italian wedding in 2014, share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 1.

The source added how the KKW Beauty mogul wants "to feel strong mentally and physically" that she starts working out at 6 in the morning.

Kim Kardashian is also said to be keeping herself busy by working hard on her brands, such as SKIMS and her famous makeup line KKW Beauty.

The source shared, "She has been very busy with her business, which has been a blessing. She's focusing on the kids and their happiness as well."

With the reality star almost going to welcome single motherhood, it has been reported that her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashians, have volunteered to help her with the kids.

As per the source, "All of the sisters are aware of the situation and are very supportive. They all love Kanye like a brother but agree it's best they part ways."

Kim Kardashian is Tired of Kanye West

Sources close to the couple claimed that their six-year union is "beyond repair" following a year of shocking controversies.

According to an insider who spoke to People magazine, the lawyer-wannabe has reportedly decided to put herself and her kids first and move on from all of her husband's drama.

"Kim is over Kanye's chaos. And at this point, she wants to focus on the kids and her own life."

2020 was all about Kanye West's controversial rant about their marriage and shocking allegations of abortions during his presidential rally.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper made a few claims about his wife and his in-laws that made the Kardashian-Jenners look bad.

A tatler told People further that the reason for their unfixable marriage all boils down to "a combination of the Presidential run and his Twitter rants."

"It created havoc at home. And though Kim is well aware of his issues, and tried to help him, she realized it was futile."

