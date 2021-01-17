Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Struggling' in LA: Family Situation Not 'Ideal,' Insider Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in LA for almost a year now. By March, it would be officially a year and yet, an expert is claiming the Prince is still not as settled as everyone thinks he is or expects him to be.

Instead, according to the royal insider, the Prince must be heartbroken and confused by his American life, even though this does not mean he is unhappy, as reported by Express UK.

According to Tom Brady, ITN news anchor, Prince Harry is sad about the situation with his family because this is not "ideal", but at the same time still content with his new life.

In fact, Brady is sure the Prince and Meghan Markle are also excited about their upcoming projects.

Speaking in an interview on "Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh," Mr Brady said, "I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by."

However, "I think Harry is heartbroken," he insisted.

"You don't necessarily need to have the knowledge to know that, but I think it is true," the expert said.

Mr Brady clarified, "The situation with the family clearly isn't ideal. It's been a difficult year."

In the middle of the pandemic, living without their creature comforts and in a new environment is bound to place challenges in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's path.

Naturally, there are a lot of mixed feelings because the "Megxit" decision was entirely the Duke and Duchess's own. They are not going to be unhappy because they made the move on their own. And yet, the reality is that their move could not come at a worse time.

Asked if he thinks the couple is quite unhappy, the expert indeed said no. Unhappy is not the right term.

"No, I don't think that's right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life - I think they all do," he explained. "I think William does too. I don't think he finds it easy," he added.

The anchor claimed that the "whole thing" has been "incredibly painful" for Prince Harry.

In all the months that they had been in America, reports are quite mixed about their present state. Some said they are happy and contended, while others claimed they are sad and desperate. What the anchor said is not that new.

Reports on the palace said are more or less the same. Some said the Queen must be desolate and wanted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, alongside their kid, Baby Archie back in the palace. Some said the Queen could not care less, because she does not like the fact that they decided to leave in the first place.

In another report by Express UK, it was said that Queen Elizabeth has already reportedly formed a "firm of eight" senior royals who will make public appearances together this 2021, which included Sophie Wessex, the wife of the monarch's youngest son, Prince Edward. This move is reportedly a response to the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to withdraw as as senior members of the Royal Family last March to seek a new life that is more private and independent.

In another news, the review of Megxit is reportedly cancelled already. The review is supposed to be a reassessment of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are faring as private individuals and if necessary, they will be given the chance to return to the Palace. With the said review cancelled, it means the Queen no longer extends this chance to the couple.

