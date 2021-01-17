James Earl Jones marked another milestone as he celebrated his 90th birthday.

According to USA Today, the Tony award winner, widely known as "one of America's most distinguished and versatile" actors in Hollywood, said that he'd be spending his special day at his New York home.

What's more interesting is that the "Coming to America" star was looking forward to dig in and "enjoy" his favorite treat.

"I will keep having to remind myself that it's my birthday," he told the outlet, adding that he'll make it memorable by eating his favorite strawberry shortcake.

"I'll make an exception and enjoy a slice of strawberry shortcake, my favorite!"

With over seven decades in the entertainment industry, James Earl Jones' popularity skyrocketed through his iconic voice-over roles.

The Mississippi-born actor is the voice behind "Star Wars" primary protagonist, Darth Vader, as well as Simba's father, Mufasa, in the Walt Disney animated musical drama film "The Lion King."

"Star Wars" Co-Stars Celebrate James Earl Jones' Birthday

On the other hand, the George Lucas franchise honored the legendary actor as he celebrated another achievement in his life.

The official Twitter account of "Star Wars" posted a message that reads: "He's got the most iconic voice in the galaxy. Leave birthday wishes for James Earl Jones below."

He’s got the most iconic voice in the galaxy. Leave birthday wishes for James Earl Jones below. pic.twitter.com/MuX79fwqX0 — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill--who played the role of Luke Skywalker--also chimed in and shared a heartfelt note alongside a series of throwback photos.

"Happy Birthday, Dad. Thank you for a lifetime of superb performances!" Hamill wrote, followed by a hashtag that says "national treasure."

Aside from his prolific voice acting skills, James Earl Jones' movies and TV shows also include the 1991 crime drama series "Gabriel's Fire," where he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

He also received a Golden Globe Award for Best New Star of the Year for his role as Jack Jefferson in the 1970 movie "The Great White Hope."

However, prior to being dubbed as "one of the greatest actors in American history," the Oscar-nominated Jones started off in Broadway with the "Sunrise at Campobello" as his first show.

It was then followed by numerous theater shows such as "Danton's Death" in 1965, "The Iceman Cometh" from 1973 to 1974, and "Of Mice and Men."

With his superb acting skills, he bagged two Tony Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997.

