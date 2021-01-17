Power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel surprised fans as they shared key details about their baby number two.

During the pop singer's virtual interview in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the former *NSYNC member confirmed that they welcomed their second baby in 2020 and even revealed the "awesome" name of their little tot.

Confirmed! Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Welcomes Second Baby Boy

The award-winning host greeted the "Can't Stop the Feeling" hitmaker by congratulating him on his new milestone.

"You're a dad again. You have another little child," DeGeneres told the "Friends with Benefits" star, to which he casually replied, "yes, thank you."

The host then recalled the moment when she was FaceTimed by the couple and was surprised by their little secret.

Apparently, Timberlake told Ellen that Biel was pregnant with their second child.

"I think we were FaceTiming, and you said, 'Hey, you want to know a secret?' and then Jessica walked in, and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, 'I'm having another baby!'" the 62-year-old host mentioned. though she did nto mention when it happened.

"You are one of the first few people outside the immediate family that we told," the "Sexy Back" singer then replied.

Justin Timberlake's Baby Is Named Phineas

In the teaser video, Justin Timberlake also revealed the interesting name of their baby No. 2.

"I'll tell you his name. His name is Phineas, and he's awesome," Timberlake mentioned.

Three years after tying the knot, the couple welcomed their first son in April 2015, whom they named Silas.

Now that Timberlake is a father of two boys, he opened about the changes and how they are "grateful" for another addition to their family.

"He's so cute, and nobody's sleeping," the pop singer said, adding: "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier."

Back in mid-2020, rumors sparked that Justin Timberlake's wife gave birth with their second child.

It came after the singer-songwriter's former fellow *NSYNC member, Lance Bass, shared that the brunette beauty secretly welcomed their baby number two in early 2020.

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight's Katie Krause, Bass said, "the baby is cute, of course, it's Justin and Jessica!"

Meanwhile, Timberlake's friend and fellow singer Brian McKnight also echoed the same sentiment and confirmed the news.

"I think if he's going to do music, he's going to make sure that that's secure, and then he'll bring us into his music. And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that's going to be really inspiring for him, and he'll have some new music based on that, I'm sure," he told HollywoodLife.

READ MORE: Thor: Love and Thunder' Update: Matt Damon Confirms Big Role in Chris Hemsworth's Movie

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles