Despite over a year on hiatus, Drake received a record-breaking Spotify milestone.

According to reports, the "Tootsie Slide" hitmaker set a new record as the first artist to achieve more than 50 billion streams on the audio streaming platform alone.

The news came after Chart Data shared that the Canadian superstar made history as the sole musician who accomplished the major breakthrough.

.@Drake has now surpassed 50 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) January 17, 2021

Fans Shows Mixed Reactions Over Drake's Spotify Achievement

Following the announcement, fans flocked to Chart Data's comment section to support the Canadian hip-hop artist.

One fan even compared Drizzy to the legendary pop group, Beatles: "Not even the Beatles achieved this feat. clearly Drake is superior."

Meanwhile, a second user called him the GOAT or "Greatest of All Time" -- "This is why Drake is the GOAT."

Unfortunately, not all Twitter users share the same thought, as others referred to him as an overrated artist.

"How the fuck Ari has only half of his streams!? He is one of the most overrated artists ever," one critic posted.

On the other hand, an individual accused Drake of "manipulating" the industry through his money: "He's manipulating the market about his stats; his label has enough money to do it."

Drake's Songs and Record-Breaking Billboard Titles

Last year, the "In My Feelings" crooner broke another record as the first male artist to debut three tracks at the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100.

Not only that, but Drake also landed the title of Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries of All Time through his singles "Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle," as well as the artist with the most top 10 entries.

On the other hand, in 2019, the 34-year-old hip-hop icon has been hailed as the platform's most-streamed artist of the decade, all thanks to popular his songs such as the 2018 track "God's Plan" (from his fifth studio album Scorpion), as well as the song "One Dance" (from his fourth studio album Views).

The four-time Grammy winner beat his fellow chart-topping musicians such as Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Post Malone as Spotify's most-streamed artist of the decade.

Drake's Album and Meek Mill

Aside from his achievements, Drake is now continuing to make music with fellow rapper Meek Mill.

Page Six reported that Drizzy was spotted in the Bahamas to film his new music video for his album "Certified Lover Boy," his sixth studio album.

