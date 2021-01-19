Country icon Blake Shelton had a chat with RADIO.com and shared insights about his engagement with Gwen Stefani and his milestones in the music industry.

Pacing his Oklahoma backyard in search of a steady phone signal while talking with Katie Neal, Shelton admitted that he had virtually zero conversations in the last few months that did not mention the word "wedding." However, he welcomes all conversations willingly, explaining that he'll "talk about it all day because I'm just as shocked as anybody else."

"As if 2020 couldn't get any weirder, I got engaged to Gwen Stefani!" the "Happy Anywhere" artist added.

He also shared the latest between him and Stefani after being engaged last October 20. "We've talked about when we would like it to be, but at the same time we don't really know how to go about planning it," Shelton told Neal. He explains that they're unsure whether they can really have it because of the pandemic, to which the "The Voice" judge says: "It's just one of those times that I hope we never, ever, ever experience again."

"I don't see any reason why sometime this year we can't get married," Blake added. He explained that they just want to be sure that they can have the people close to them on that day and make sure that they are safe.

As Neal asked Shelton whether he also offers input on the details of the wedding--such as colors and cakes--Blake answered: "Katie, hell no," adding that whatever Gwen likes, he's like "Yes, let's do that."

Blake Shelton on "Minimum Wage" and "Austin"

Blake Shelton has recently released his new country love song "Minimum Wage" following his 28th No.1 track, "Happy Anywhere," which featured Gwen Stefani. Sharing that when he first heard his new song, Shelton said that he has "literally have lived that song" for longer than he would like to believe.

"I just instantly had a smile on my face; fell in love with it," he noted in the RADIO.com interview.

He also admitted to the "Minimum Wage" lyrics speaking to him, especially during this time when "we all need love more than ever." He followed it with a joke about planning to record a more upbeat song, humbly thinking that his performances tend to put people to sleep.

Katie Neal also raised the fact that 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of his first chart-topping single, "Austin," with Shelton describing the milestone as "shocking."

"To know that happened with 'Austin,' and here we are all these years later and I'm still lucky enough to do what I do and make records is unbelievable," Blake shared..

Twenty years from Blake in "Austin" to the Blake in "Minimum Wage," he said that he wouldn't have done anything differently. He shared that "every decision" he made "and even stupid things that I've done" has set him on the path he's currently on.

"I wouldn't trade where I'm at in life right now for anything," Blake added.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles