Big Kim Kardashian Win: Donald Trump Commutes Chris Young After Her Advocacy

Kim Kardashian did it again. She was able to contribute once more to her advocacy of prison reform.

After her said staunch efforts to advocate for a young man in prison,he became one of those names in the long list of people President Trump pardoned or granted clemency during his last day in office, as reported by NY POST.

Ex-President Donald Trump Commuted Chris Young

Chris Young was a young man whose freedom Kim Kardashian has been advocating for way back 2018. Before ex-President Donald Trump vacates his position, he decided to commute this young man, which means Kim Kardashian's efforts paid off.

Chris Young was only 22 when, because of the "three strikes" law, sentenced to life without parole for the non-violent offenses of marijuana and cocaine possession.

On Wednesday, Trump commuted the remaining years of the now 32-year-old Young's sentence.

"Mr. Young has made productive use of his time in prison by taking courses and learning coding skills," read a White House press release. "He also has maintained a spotless disciplinary record. Mr. Young's many supporters describe him as an intelligent, positive person who takes full responsibility for his actions and who lacked a meaningful first chance in life due to what another federal judge called an 'undeniably tragic childhood.'"

Kim Kardashian Prison Reform Successes

This is Kim Kardashian's second massive win in the name of prison reform.

She was able to successfully lobbied Trump to pardon Alice Johnson back in 2018. Johnson already spent 22 years in jail for the non-violent, first-time offense of her role in a large cocaine-dealing ring. After this win, Kardashian immediately looked for another prospect and deemed Young's freedom worth securing.

In September 2018, the reality star visited the Oval Office with former US District Judge Kevin Sharp, who personally requested that Trump reverse the life sentence.

Kardashian - who shared back in 2019 that she's studying to become a lawyer remained in contact with Young's legal team after that fateful Oval Office meeting, as reported by TMZ.

Included among the other well-known personalities that Donald Trump pardoned and commutated in the last minute were Snoop Dogg pal Michael "Harry O" Harris, former White House strategist Steve Bannon and many more.

