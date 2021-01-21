BTS Update: Boyband Receives Invites to Watch Louis Vuitton's Next Men's Show; VP Kamala Harris, Is An Army?

This week serves BTS fans some crazy new updates. For one, BTS is said to be invited to Louis Vuitton's Next Men's Show. Fans went absolutely gaga over this news. On top of it all, the new VP of the United States, Kamala Harris is reportedly an "Army" too! Who would have thought? But then, why not?

BTS on Louis Vuitton Show

Virgil Abloh, the creative director for Louis Vuitton menswear, invited the BTS join him for the brand's next presentation on Jan. 21.

This is quite unprecedented and had fans going berserk, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Louis Vuitton will be unveiling its newest menswear collection, today, Jan. 21 - and the well-loved boys of BTS will reportedly get front row seat.

Hours before the show, Louis Vuitton's official Twitter account confirmed the report. The luxury brand even shared a video of BTS receiving their invites to the event.

"[BTS] for #LVMenF21," the video's caption read. "BTS receives their invitations to watch Virgil Abloh's upcoming presentation. Watch live on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 2:30 p.m."

That's a few hours from now.

The short clip was already a treat for the Army.

The 30 second video featured the boys - Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook receiving personalized coffee cups, each one having a Louis Vuitton label on them.

When they started to open the boxes, it can be seen that each one had wooden airplanes enclosed. The guys assembled their wooden airplanes, which were adorned with the LV symbol, and had some fun trying to make them fly before the clip ended. It would have made any BTS fan smile unconsciously watch them and their boyish charms.

VP Kamala Harris an Army? A True-Blue BTS Fan?

Meanwhile a new report emerged to say that even the history-making Vice President of the United States loves the boys of the BTS so much.

When fans got wind of this bit, they swarmed all over social media to share their glee. After all, to have the first person of colour and first woman Vice President of the United States idolizing the same group as they are loving is a massive deal. How was the VP found out with regard to this fun fact? Apparently, someone thought to check whom she follows on Twitter and uncovered this.

And then, someone else revealed another evidence - a screenshot of Kamala Harris' Spotify playlist featuring BTS hit track "Boy With Luv," as reported by Mashable.

Kamala Harris is an Army, indeed.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Suffers a Minor Incident During 2021 Presidential Inauguration Nigh

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles