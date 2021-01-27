NFL Legend Michael Strahan Positive for COVID-19 – Real Reason for ‘GMA’ Absence

Michael Strahan has been absent from "Good Morning America" throughout this week, and sources said that COVID-19 is the culprit behind it.

According to a report by TMZ, the "GMA" host has reportedly put himself under quarantine.

Aside from the viewers of the morning show, football fans also noticed that the NFL legend only showed remotely on "Fox NFL Sunday" during the NFC Championship game.

The news outlet also confirmed that it was because Strahan was already taking extra precautions over the weekend after testing positive.

The 49-year-old former New York Giants star reportedly found out on January 23 that he was exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual in the previous week. Since then, he decided to self-quarantine and took a break from his gig.

Meanwhile, a source told TMZ that Strahan plans to show up on "GMA" on Thursday, where he will allegedly reveal his diagnosis.

Fortunately, he has not experienced any severe symptoms after one week of isolating himself.

However, his daughters will be tested for the virus after they came into contact with him after the host had been exposed.

Michael Strahan's Career

Aside from his Fox NFL Sunday and GMA gigs, Strahan also has a long list of projects and shows he worked on over the past years.

His years-long career on the football field began in 1993 when he was selected in the second round of the NFL draft.

In 1997, he earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections after successfully recording 14 sacks. A few years later, he became the all-time single-season sack leader with 22.5.

This milestone led him to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2001.

Throughout his 15-year career, he scored All-Pro selection (four First-Team, two Second-team) six times. In addition, he helped the Giants to a Super Bowl Championship in 2007.

After bidding his goodbye to NFL, he rose to fame on TV and landed multiple hosting gigs.

Strahan originally got the spot on Fox NFL Sunday just a few months after his final game.

In 2010, he became a guest host on "Live! With Regis and Kelly" and worked with Kelly Ripa. He went on to make 20 total appearances in the show before becoming a full-time co-host starting in 2012. This role led him to win two Emmy Awards.

