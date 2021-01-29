Kane Brown in Quarantine: 'Heaven' Hitmaker Talks 'Worship You' Album, Baby Kingsley!

Country-pop singer-songwriter Kane Brown had a chat with Katie Neal of RADIO.COM, sharing updates on his new album and his cute little daughter Kingsley.

In the latest episode of Superstar Power Hour, Kane shared what it was like during the last months he was off the road. Together with his wife, Katelyn, the new parents have been delighting their fans--as they work through the pandemic-induced pause in touring--with family photos including their baby Kingsley, who is now a little over a year old.

Catching Up in the Middle of Quarantine

As to whether Kingsley is taking after her mom or dad in terms of her personality, Kane responded that it's probably both, making it hard to tell right now. Also, the music artist quipped: "Me and Kate have a little attitude. So, you can definitely see that's in her."

Aside from their adorably funny couple imitation videos and binging shows like "Cobra Kai" on Netflix, the pair have been working on their new Tennessee home and going on dinner dates together.

"Really, just been hanging out though. Vacationing it up. We both feel retired, bored out of our minds," Kane told Katie on the RADIO.COM interview.

Additionally, the "Cool Again" artist has been taking more time to stay fit while live performances are virtually impossible for the time being. After seven months of training under the lockdown, he feels the need to extend his home gym.

"We gotta get more weights. Everything's still on backorder," Kane adds. He feels like everybody else has been working out, plus the season of New Year's resolutions.

A New Meaning To "Worship You"

Kane Brown also shared how his latest single, the October 2020 "Worship You," was actually written before baby Kingsley came along and how his energy was focused on Katelyn. However, with his daughter's arrival and laying eyes on the "Worship You" music video including the whole family, he found a whole new meaning to the song.

"It was originally just me and Kate. I just worshiped our relationship and I worshiped her as a person," Kane Brown explained. "I never thought of it this way but when I shot the video to put on Instagram, rewatching that was like, 'oh wow, this is my family.' I would never let anything break us apart.

"That's one of my favorite things that I always stand behind, is family, so it just made this song have a whole new meaning."

He described the experience of having Kingsley appear in the music video, saying that "she looked adorable in her little Doc Martens" with a laugh. Finally, he's just happy to have created a song about his family, and that he got to share it with the fans.

Aside from navigating the duties of fatherhood, Kane Brown has started working on writing music, finding a newfound inspiration in his growing family. He shared that he has started writing a song particularly for Kingsley, "from before I even met her, and now she hasn't grown up enough yet for me to really write anything about her."

See Kane Brown on his RADIO.COM chat with Katie Neal below:

