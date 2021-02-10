Bad news for MCU fans who want to see the Spider-Verse and the trio of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield: no, it will not happen at all.

After months of theorizing and brainstorming about the potential Spider-Verse in "Spider-Man 3," Holland debunked the rumors about the three actors appearing on one big screen.

Speaking with Allie Jones of Esquire, Holland clarified that the first two "Spider-Man" actors, Maguire and Garfield, will not join him in the upcoming installment.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film," he said. "Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me."

Despite debunking the Spider-Verse claims, Holland revealed in a separate interview that "Spider-Man 3" will be the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever created.

While this statement could excite Marvel fans, there is nothing more thrilling than to finally see a crossover between the three actors.

Why Refusing to Pursue Spider-Verse Is a Bad Move for Marvel

Marvel Studios has all the elements it needs to create the most-awaited plotline--the three actors, supervillains and script.

Unfortunately, not pursuing it now means that they can never do it in the future.

Maguire is, unfortunately, losing his fortune in Hollywood. Including him on the installment would definitely benefit him, Marvel, and their fans. In addition, he is getting older, too, which could make it hard for him to perform the stunts if ever Marvel changes its mind some other time in the future.

The same thing goes with Garfield. Unlike the fame he enjoyed while being the amazing Spider-Man in the MCU, the actor has the littlest attention from people, as well.

With the rise of the MCU in the market, creating Spider-Verse would skyrocket their sales even more. At the same time, it would help the stars--who once helped them earn millions in the box office--regain their glory.

In addition, the ending scenes of the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has already paved the way to make Holland meet the alternate versions of himself.

To recall, the identity of Holland's character has been revealed to the public, inviting more villains to come after him. The revelation explains why Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina might return.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange has been confirmed to join the franchise. Fans all know that the superhero's powers include meditation, which allows him to locate beings all over the universe.

Doctor Strange can also create access to other parallel universes. This scenario is comparable to what Miles Morales encounters in "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse."

If Doctor Strange does not do his notable tricks, what would be his role?

While nothing makes sense yet, fans can continuously hope for the best and wish that Spider-Verse would be seen in "Spider-Man 3."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles